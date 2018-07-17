British Spaceport to be Built in Scotland

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Rear Ends 962C in Bizarre Goodwood Crash

The 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed was just as ludicrous as you'd expect, mixing historical machine hooning with the kind of drifting that shouldn't be possible on such a tight course. And while gracefully Porsche took center stage this year, for the brand's 70th anniversary, not everything went according to plan. 8 photos



Of course, the unfortunate moment was captured on camera - as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Neunelfer rear-ends the 962 in what can be described as a light to medium impact. The shenanigan took place on the 1.86 km (1.16-mile) hill climb course.



"How was this possible?" we heard you asking. Well, the 962C was crossing the finish line at the time, with its driver choosing a slow pace. Then again, the GT3 Cup racer that was behind it on the track came towards the finish line at full pace and the limited visibility, limited by the configuration of the track, certainly didn't help.



By the time the 911 driver noticed the 962C over the little crest, it was too late - even with the mighty brakes of the GT3 racer, he didn't have enough space to shave off the speed and went straight into the posterior of the Le Mans winner - the latter was sent slightly into the air during the impact, with this dissipating some of the impact's energy.



Keep in mind that we're talking about a 700 hp machine that came out in 1987 and enjoyed plenty of Le Mans laurels, winning multiple titles. The pioneering tech side of the racer is uber-impressive, as, for instance, it's ground-effects aerodynamics mean that thing could theoretically be driven on the ceiling.



