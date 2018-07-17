Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Dodge Demon, Photo Finish Demanded

Is there a famous name on the performance scene that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon hasn't drag raced yet? At least in terms of showroom machines, the answer is probably negative. Nevertheless, pleasing the Internet is never easy, as the owner of a Demon found out when he duked it out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The slab of America and the Neunelfer duked it out by the book, hitting the drag strip. We covered the stunt back in May, but it seems that there were a few aficionados who didn't find the race satisfying enough because this was an 1/8-mile brawl.A few Zuffenhausen fans thought that a longer run, such as a 1/4-mile stunt, would allow the Turbo S to properly show the Demon who's boss.Well, the driver of the 840 hp machine happened to be YouTuber Demonology, who likes to keep the score. And now, months after the initial confrontation, the Mopar guy is back behind the wheel of a Demon, drag racing the same Turbo S - note that this is a different Demon, albeit also coming in stock form, as the one used during the first race.Unlike the muscle car, the supercar we have here, namely a 991-generation Turbo S , has left its factory form behind. And while we're not aware of the actual mods, we can tell you that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six animating the Neunelfer doesn't need all that much to deliver splendid drag strip performance.And yes, the two engaged in a quarter-mile battle, with the piece of footage documenting the fight including all the numbers you need to figure out the winner, as well as the difference between the two opponents.Oh, and by the way, you'll find both races in the clip below (we told you the Demon driver enjoys counting.