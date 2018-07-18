autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Porsche Preparing 911 GT3 Cabriolet as Speedster For the Masses

With the 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911 approaching its retirement (the next-gen model has already been spied), many expected the upcoming 911 Speedster to be the last hurrah. However, as a recent set of spyshots hints, it seems that Zuffenhausen might be preparing yet another incarnation of the Neunelfer, namely the GT3 Cabriolet.
With the 911 Speedster prototypes being based on the GT3, as will the production car, one might mistake the spied tester for a Speedster prototype. However, there are a few differences between the two - the test car was spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring.

It all starts up front, where the supposed GT3 Cabriolet comes with a straight frunk lid, while that of the Speedster prototypes featured a slightly sculpted central element.

Nevertheless, the most important changes regard the canvas top, which is different, as well as the rear deck - the prototype seen here doesn't show the artistic deck of the Speedster. And the same goes for the engine cover.

While purists might see a GT3 Cabriolet as sacrilege, there are plenty of reasons to wish for the introduction of such a machine.

For instance, the Speedster will be an uber-limited edition, which will also carry a super-serious price tag, whereas the potential GT3 Cabriolet should be less expensive and available to a broader audience.

And since Porsche introduced the Touring Package for the GT3, it would make sense for the Cabriolet to be based on this. After all, as is the case with the Speedster test card, the prototype seen here doesn't pack the "standard" GT3's fixed rear wing, using an active element that delivers a cleaner look instead.

Moreover, the birth of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet would mean extra presence for the wonder that is the naturally aspirated, 9,000 rpm capable 4.0-liter flat-six of the GT3. So, if this new derivative is born, will it come in manual-only form like the GT3 Touring? We can't wait to find out.
