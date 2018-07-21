Ken Block Has Extreme Rally Crash, His Ford Escort RS Cosworth Burns to a Crisp

Ken Block is no stranger to rallying accidents, but it seems that his most recent one is more serious than others. The aficionado crashed during the New England Forest Rally, with the ordeal turning his machine into a giant fireball.

The accident, which took place yesterday in Newry, Maine, kicked off with Block losing the rear end while doing the traditional gravel dance. His car, a 1991 Ford Escort RS Cosworth , touched the "scenery" on the inside of a bend and tipped over.Soon after the rally car stopped rolling, flames came out from the engine compartment. Ken Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino managed to escape the car before things got too hot, but we have to mention that the flames consumed the car at an extreme pace.You'll be able to check out the whole thing in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from Block's Hoonigan crew. Fortunately, as the team explains, both the driver and the co-driver are okay."Ken and Alex are safe. It’s unfortunate that the Cossie is no more, but we are very happy that both KB and AG stayed focused on the most important part: getting each other out alive! A reminder to everyone who races, that when it goes wrong, it goes wrong very fast. Be safe!"ÿ we are being told in the comments section of the YouTube clip.We'll remind you that the DC Shoes owner and Gymkhana master pulled out of the World Rallycross CHampionship decided to return to stage rally last year. He acquired a 1991 Escort Cossie that was built to compete in the WRC's Group A, with the car having received several upgrades in order to remain competitive. Alas, it seems that the once-mighty four-wheel-drive hero has been reduced to a pile of ashes.