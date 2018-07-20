1965 Porsche 911 Art Car Drifting at Goodwood is a Brief Driving Lesson

Art cars and hooning are two concepts that have gone well together since forever and this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed has brought an opportunity for yet another adventure of the sort, one that has air-cooled Porsche 911 written all over it.

To be more precise, an early 911 wearing a livery that certainly stands out attended the Goodwood Hill Climb. With its naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine, this 1965 Neunelfer wasn't going to set a new record for the track, so the driver settled for drifting - by the way, here 's the Volkswagen I.D. R doing just that, albeit in the EV category.And, thanks to the first piece of footage below, you'll get an in-car view of the matter. Of course, this can also serve as a brief performance driving lesson. After all, one doesn't get too see such a machine doing the sideways dance all that often. Keep in mind that we're talking about a combo that requires plenty of skill in the drifting context, since this Zuffenhausen machine mixes limited grunt with a rear-engined configuration.So, for instance, while the weight distribution of the thing means convincing the car to let the tail out isn't that difficult, bringing things back in line once you've gone past a certain point can be rather tricky.Artist Paul Smith, who built a name for himself as a fashion designer, but also pursued other interests, came up with the color scheme of the car and you'll be able to notice this in the second video.And while the soundtrack of the machine may not be all that enticing to those outside the Porschephile realm, fans will certainly appreciate the early bird's voice of this contraption.Oh, and we should also mention that the 65 Porscha also stretched its legs earlier this year, with the thing having attended the 2018 Le Mans Classic event.