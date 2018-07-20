Porsche Secretly Working on 718 Cayman T and Panamera GTS, Trademarks Hint

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Porsche seems to be working on a few extra versions for the 718 Cayman and the Panamera. After all, Zuffenhausen is a master of range diversification and a recent trademark "leak" hints that we'll receive at a few new models next year.

Oh, and by the way, the name of the Porsche 911 Speedster is also in the documents, but we already knew this would make it into production. If you happen to be in the market for a sportscar, you should be thrilled about the fact that Porsche is probably woking on a 718 Cayman T. Then again, if you wish to share the Proscha experience with your loved ones, you'll probably be more curious about the potential Panamera GTS and Panamera Sport Turismo GTS.As Autoguide writes , VIN decoder documentation sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has allowed the nameplates mentioned above to surface.The Cayman T will obviously draw inspiration from the 911 Carrera T. In the case of the Neunelfer, the base Carrera was used as the starting point, with goodies like shorter gears and a lightweight treatment being added (for the record, the image above portrays a prototype of the 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 range-topper, which is rumored to pack a detuned version of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine from the 911 GT3).And while the 2.0-liter turbo-four of the base 718 delivers 300 ponies, the said documents talk about the T suffix bringing a 66 lbs (30 kg) diet. Also, the new badge could allow the machine to borrow some features from the S model.As for the Panamera GTS, the suffixed was last used on the first-generation Panny. Back then, the S model was animated by a naturally aspirated V8, with the exhaust note of the GTS becoming famous.The expected 2019 Panamera GTS would be slotted in between the now-turbocharged S (2.9-liter V6) and the Turbo (4.0-liter V8). For the record, the first deliver 440 horses, while the latter allows the driver to play with 550 hp.Oh, and by the way, the name of the Porsche 911 Speedster is also in the documents, but we already knew this would make it into production.