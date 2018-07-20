Porsche 911 GT2 RS Sets Lap Record at "Australian Nurburgring" The Bend

Virgin to Launch Satellites from the Cornwall Airport Using Cosmic Girl

Australian aficionados have recently enjoyed the presence of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And the Rennsport Neunelfer simply couldn't visit the country without setting a production car lap record - the rear-engined animal managed to own The Bend Motorsport Park. 6 photos



However, you'll probably get to talk about the circuit quite a lot, since we're talking about the second-longest permanent track in the world (hint: the first one was also conquered by the GT2 RS) - 35 bends and 7.77 km (4.8 miles) of action await those who set wheel on it.



Without appearing to put too much effort into it, the 700 hp Porsche blitzed the track in 3:24.079, almost half the time it took the car to lap the Nurburgring (think: 6:47).



"The Bend Motorsport Park is the second-longest permanent racing circuit in the world – behind only the Nürburgring Nordschleife. As the Porsche 911 GT2 RS holds the production car lap record for the Nordschleife, it was fitting that the same car be the first to set a benchmark for The Bend," Porsche explains.



The rear-engined animal was manhandled by Warren Luff, a pro who's no stranger to the Ring, to racing 911s or even to racing motorcycles, as you'll find out in the piece of footage below.



“It’s certainly been a highlight in my career – something that I’ll remember for a very long time. It was a privilege to do it in such a special car,” Luff said.



As is the case with the 919 Evo, which only set out to dominate Spa Francorchamps and the



Then again, we must also mention the unofficial lap records of the 911 GT2 RS, the ones set by amateurs, as is the case with the Mugello stunt.



