UPDATE: Porsche 919 Evo Nurburgring Record in Progress: Sets 5:19 Lap Time

Take a good look at the two images we have here - this photo has been snapped earlier today and it shows the Porsche 919 Evo blitzing the Nurburgring. Now, as those of you tuned into our Zuffenhausen tales are well aware, Porsche is expected to attempt an absolute record on the infamous German track.

To be more precise, the Porscha should be able to lap the Ring in under five minutes. Sure, that sounds like madness, but the piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings an estimation of the said chronograph number, one that seems legit - the stunt comes from Nurburgring settler Misha Charoudin (you might know him by his old Boosted Boris nickname).



As for the one manhandling the beast, we're talking about Timo Bernhardt, who has won Le Mans in the 919, while also holding multiple Nurburgring 24H trophies in his cabinet.



Keep in mind that the 1,160 hp German missile's time will bring an absolute Ring record. However, this can't be directly compared to the 6:11.13 Stefan Bellof pulled while manhandling a Porsche 956 racecar back in 1983 - while the latter was achieved in racing conditions, we have to keep in mind that the 919 Evo is no longer restricted by endurance racing rules.



Since Porsche left the LMP1 class last year, the company has decided to turn the 919 into a rolling billboard, so both its aero and its firepower have been boosted.



We'll remind you that the German automotive producer remained committed to the GTE Pro and the GTE Am classes, having won this year's edition of Le Mans.



Oh, and let's not forget that the 919 Evo has already



So, does anybody need more clues towards the fact that Porsche will hit its Nurburgring domination goal?Update:

It's official - the 919 Evo has blitzed the Green Hell in 5:19.55 with Timo Bernhard in the driver's seat. We've added an official Twitter clip below.



And this is how Porsche views its adventure: "With this achievement, the two-times Le Mans winner and reigning World Endurance Champion has beaten the lap record on the revered 20.8 kilometre long German race circuit that stood for 35 years. On May 28 in 1983, Stefan Bellof lapped the world-renowned track with a Porsche 956 C in a legendary time of 6:11.13 minutes,"



5:19.55 mins @Timo_Bernhard @nuerburgring Nordschleife #919tribute pic.twitter.com/8EGv3NOxHr — Porsche LMP1 Team (@Porsche_Team) June 29, 2018

