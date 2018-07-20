Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Porsche Working on Top Secret Classic Project Gold Sports Car

This year German manufacturer Porsche is celebrating 70 years of building sports cars. Since the beginning of 2018, we’ve seen several of the projects the carmaker has prepared at various events across the world. 5 photos



Porsche says this is “a vehicle that has never existed before” and released a sketch accompanied by a short video to prove the car is real.



“A classic body is the starting point for a vehicle that will ultimately become a truly unique piece – assembled in the Porsche Classic workshop and individualized by the sports car manufacturer's designers,” the carmaker said in a very short statement.



“Porsche Newsroom accompanies the Project Gold right from the start throughout the individual production steps.”



There are virtually no details available about the vehicle itself.



The car will be slowly unwrapped, as follows: on August third, the sports carmaker will show us the craftsmanship that went into the “seam and stitch”; on August 10, we’ll learn something about the coating; details on the “engine and electrics” will be presented on August 17.



As far as we can tell from the video released by Porsche, is meant as a tribute to a classic 911. Judging by the looks of the car’s body seen in the video, we’re talking about a



Porsche, of course, has a reason to create the Classic Project Gold. On October 27, at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, the car will be sold during an auctioned held by RM Sotheby’s.



