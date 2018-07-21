Mint Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Impossible Black Calipers Owned by The Family

A wild one emerges from Zell am See. The only known PTS Mint Green (mintgrün; non-metallic UNI; 22R) 991 GT2 RS, seen today at the @ennstalclassic in Aigen im Ennstal, Austria by local reader @flnblm. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. A very bold color that is fitting of the bold body lines of the GT2 RS. Keen eyed readers will note the GT2 RS model designation and Porsche script on the rear wing that are done in White via CXX. The particularly well trained eyes, however, will also note a subtle touch that suggests the car’s roots. I will let you elaborate on that. What are your thoughts on this example? Many thanks to Florian for the great photos of this car. #PTSRS

