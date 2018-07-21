Mint Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Impossible Black Calipers Owned by The Family

autoevolution
 

When it comes to machines likes 911 GT2 RS, there are two main kinds of Porschephiles: those who prefer tame colors that (try to) conceal the uber-agresssive lines of the Rennsport Neunelfer and those who enjoy helping these styling cues stand out with the help of bold shades. And few colors are crazier than Mint Green, the hue covering the Neunelfer that brought us here.
This is the only Mint Green Porsche 911 GT2 RS known to date, with the machine having been spotted in Austria. The body of the car also sports plenty of carbon bits - we're talking about a Weissach Package machine here.

The thing also comes with the uber-light magnesium wheels, which feature a Satin White finish. Note that, when the 2RS came out, Porsche only sold the W Pack together with the said wheels. However, the 991.2 GT3 RS came to change that, with the GT2 RS subsequently borrowing the scheme, so you can now order the two as separate options.

The list of optional extras also includes full LED headlights with balck inner graphics, as well as full bucket seats. Oh, and let' not forget the uber-special CCX options like the white Porsche script on the rear wing and the model designation on the back of the car. Nevertheless, perhaps the rarest option on the car can be found inside the said wheels, where we see black calipers - given the carbon-ceramic braking system of the car, this should've come with yellow units.

The black calipers, which aren't normally available, along with the fact that the car has been spotted in Zell am See, point out to the fact that the car is owned by someone in the Porsche or Piech families, who both have properties in that part of the world.

Then again, this isn't Ferdinand Piech's 991.2 GT2 RS, since we've already spotted that car.

Speaking of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll remind you that the 700 hp animal recently set another lap record. The rear-engined animal became the quickest production car around The Bend. We're talking about Australia's new racing circuit, which is the second-longest permanent track in the world, being topped only be the infamous German track that the GT2 RS has already dominated.


 

