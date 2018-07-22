Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Missing Its Lip Spoiler Looks Like a Rally Car

A brand new PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991 GT2 RS has been seen in Munich, Germany by local reader @luca.munich. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Dark Sea Blue is evidently a popular PTS choice for the current GT cars, and the 2RS is no exception. I know of 2 delivered in Knokke, Belgium alone, as well as 1 in Stavanger, Norway that I learned of recently. Not a surprise because meerblau is one of the best dark blues for these cars in my opinion. As always, a friendly reminder that the front lip will be fitted by the dealer during the car’s pre-delivery inspection. What are your thoughts on this example? Many thanks to Luca for the photos. #PTSRS

