Dark Sea Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Missing Its Lip Spoiler Looks Like a Rally Car

Returning to the 700 hp machine we have here, this is a Weissach Package car, which means the said shade of blue is mixed with what appear to be carbon stripes, in a spec that probably won't please everybody.
The car comes with the also-optional magnesium wheels and their White Gold finish creates a strong contrast with the body of the vehicle. The rims don't do a very good job at concealing the banana-colored brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
Speaking of which, one might wonder what happens if he or she wants to go for the neutral black calipers on a PCCB car. Well, as far as we know, such an option is only available to members of the Porsche and Piech families.
In fact, we've already brought you a pair of Porsche Neunelfer GT2 RS beasts showcasing black brake calipers (1 and 2), with these packing much wilder specs than the car we have here.
As for the missing front lip of the vehicle, keep in mind that the aero element is installed by the dealer before delivering the car to its owner, so there's no problem with the machine we have here.
A brand new PTS Dark Sea Blue (meerblau; non-metallic UNI; A5G) 991 GT2 RS has been seen in Munich, Germany by local reader @luca.munich. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Dark Sea Blue is evidently a popular PTS choice for the current GT cars, and the 2RS is no exception. I know of 2 delivered in Knokke, Belgium alone, as well as 1 in Stavanger, Norway that I learned of recently. Not a surprise because meerblau is one of the best dark blues for these cars in my opinion. As always, a friendly reminder that the front lip will be fitted by the dealer during the car’s pre-delivery inspection. What are your thoughts on this example? Many thanks to Luca for the photos. #PTSRS