Lizard Green 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Stops Traffic in Prague

Most afficionados with an Internet connection are currently busy watching the footage of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS setting a Nurburgring lap time on repeat. Nevertheless, the 991.2 incarnation of the naturaly aspirated special also shines in other parts of the world.

3 photos



The 520 hp machine was caught doing its thing in the Czech capital city by the afficionados over at



When it comes to such topics, we always enjoy a little recamp, so we'll remind you that the



Despite Porsche works drivers Lars Kern and Kévin Estre both manhandling the rear-engined animal on the track with sub-7 results, it was the latter who set the best time. Nevertheless, the German carmaker mentions that the two drivers' cronograph numbers were just a few tenths of a second apart.



When Porsche introduced the facelifted GT3 RS, which, by the way, comes with an all-new engine, certain owners of the .1 model argued that the changes delivered by the revamp weren't enough to convince them to trade.



Nevertheless, we believed the Green Hell number of the machine would prove the contrary - whether you prefer to use the mainstead 7:20 or the 7:12 ocult-source lap time of the



Then again, the new tires of the Porscha deserve a lot of credit for this, with the 2019 GT3 RS having set the said time while using Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R. This rubber will be offered as an option and is street-legal on both sides of the pond.



In fact, we've added the official footage of the Rennsport Neunelfer's Nordschleife adventure here.



And we'll mention two of our favorite moments. The first involves the manner in which the Carousel bend was approached at the 4:14 point of the clip (notice the throttle use - most drivers stay off the gas through this tricky bend). Then there's the runble-strip-involving dance at the 5:06 point, where the slip angles get terrifying.



For the sake of comparison, we've also added the video of the 911 GT2 RS's 6:43 run (the clip on the right), which still makes for the Nurburgring production car lap record. The reason we did this is so you can notice the difference in the handling approach, with this run packing much less countersteer action. Then again, this is not just about the car, since the GT2 RS stunt saw Lars Kers hooning the 700 hp beast.



Let's take the pair of images we have here, for instance. These photos shows an example of the GT3 RS that looks the part over in Prague.The 520 hp machine was caught doing its thing in the Czech capital city by the afficionados over at Magazin Pro Driver CZ , with the car wearing the same Lizard Green shade as the one that set the said Green Hell lap time. Nevertheless, there are plenty of differences between the two cars. As opposed to the Ring lap machine, the one we have here doesn't sport the Weissach Package, comes with steel brakes and packs all-LED headlights.When it comes to such topics, we always enjoy a little recamp, so we'll remind you that the 991.2 GT3 RS blitzed the Ring in 6:56.4 - this falls in line with the rumors we discussed on Monday.Despite Porsche works drivers Lars Kern and Kévin Estre both manhandling the rear-engined animal on the track with sub-7 results, it was the latter who set the best time. Nevertheless, the German carmaker mentions that the two drivers' cronograph numbers were just a few tenths of a second apart.When Porsche introduced the facelifted GT3 RS, which, by the way, comes with an all-new engine, certain owners of the .1 model argued that the changes delivered by the revamp weren't enough to convince them to trade.Nevertheless, we believed the Green Hell number of the machine would prove the contrary - whether you prefer to use the mainstead 7:20 or the 7:12 ocult-source lap time of the 991.1 GT3 RS , you have to admit that the .2 model is significnatly better at playing the Nurburgring game.Then again, the new tires of the Porscha deserve a lot of credit for this, with the 2019 GT3 RS having set the said time while using Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R. This rubber will be offered as an option and is street-legal on both sides of the pond.In fact, we've added the official footage of the Rennsport Neunelfer's Nordschleife adventure here.And we'll mention two of our favorite moments. The first involves the manner in which the Carousel bend was approached at the 4:14 point of the clip (notice the throttle use - most drivers stay off the gas through this tricky bend). Then there's the runble-strip-involving dance at the 5:06 point, where the slip angles get terrifying.For the sake of comparison, we've also added the video of the 911 GT2 RS's 6:43 run (the clip on the right), which still makes for the Nurburgring production car lap record. The reason we did this is so you can notice the difference in the handling approach, with this run packing much less countersteer action. Then again, this is not just about the car, since the GT2 RS stunt saw Lars Kers hooning the 700 hp beast.