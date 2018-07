British Racing Green Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with Satin Aluminum Wheels Is a Gem

The machine we have here comes dressed in British Racing Green (BRG), a shade that suits is retro styling perfectly. The car, which comes with Satin Aluminum wheels, has recently landed in Monaco, with the owner taking the time to explain its configuration.“I chose BRG over the others because Brewster Green for example is so dark that it often looks black, and Irish green is quite light. BRG was the perfect balance between them,” we are being told.If we look past the details mentioned above, we'll notice the yelow brake calipers, which means the Porscha features carbon-ceramic brakes. We must also mention the Xenon adaptive headlights and the foldable sport bucket seats.Oh, and here's the owner again, delivering more details on how he came to choose these goodies for this rear-engined toy.“The car features foldable bucket seats which was a must in order to easily place bags in the rear. Also wanted to go for the satin aluminum wheels to have a more classic look with the green, but then have that sporty touch with the ceramic brakes, yellow seat belts, and the seats. As for the color, I always dreamt to have a sports car in green, so I tried to request the Touring in 21D and it was accepted,” the man explains.We'll continue to keep an eye out for GT3 TP specs and bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. Meanwhile, don't forget to use the swipe feature for the Instagram post below, to fully enjoy the Porscha.