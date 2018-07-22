autoevolution
 

British Racing Green Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with Satin Aluminum Wheels Is a Gem

22 Jul 2018, 11:27 UTC ·
by
We've been busy talking about Porsche 911 GT2 RS units with the impossible black caliper option (among others) and so we didn't get to talk about the 911 GT3 Touring Package lately. Well, we are now back on the topic, as we want to highlight an uber-special model.
The machine we have here comes dressed in British Racing Green (BRG), a shade that suits is retro styling perfectly. The car, which comes with Satin Aluminum wheels, has recently landed in Monaco, with the owner taking the time to explain its configuration.

I chose BRG over the others because Brewster Green for example is so dark that it often looks black, and Irish green is quite light. BRG was the perfect balance between them,” we are being told.

If we look past the details mentioned above, we'll notice the yelow brake calipers, which means the Porscha features carbon-ceramic brakes. We must also mention the Xenon adaptive headlights and the foldable sport bucket seats.

Oh, and here's the owner again, delivering more details on how he came to choose these goodies for this rear-engined toy.

The car features foldable bucket seats which was a must in order to easily place bags in the rear. Also wanted to go for the satin aluminum wheels to have a more classic look with the green, but then have that sporty touch with the ceramic brakes, yellow seat belts, and the seats. As for the color, I always dreamt to have a sports car in green, so I tried to request the Touring in 21D and it was accepted,” the man explains.

We'll continue to keep an eye out for GT3 TP specs and bring them to you as soon as we get our keyboards on them. Meanwhile, don't forget to use the swipe feature for the Instagram post below, to fully enjoy the Porscha.


 

Reader Deliveries: A brand new PTS British Racing Green (non-metallic UNI; 21D) 911 GT3 Touring has been recently delivered to one of our long time readers @thetouring in Monaco. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, xenons with PDLS, and the foldable sport bucket seats. As to what inspired his spec, the owner writes, “The car features foldable bucket seats which was a must in order to easily place bags in the rear. Also wanted to go for the satin aluminum wheels to have a more classic look with the green, but then have that sporty touch with the ceramic brakes, yellow seat belts, and the seats. As for the colour, I always dreamt to have a sports car in green, so I tried to request the Touring in 21D and it was accepted.” As to how he narrowed down to BRG, he elaborates, “I chose BRG over the others because Brewster Green for example is so dark that it often looks black, and Irish green is quite light. BRG was the perfect balance between them.” Everyone has their avenues for how they arrive at their final spec. And especially for aspiring owners like yours truly, reading about them is one more way of vicariously experiencing what it’s like to own one of these cars. Bonus shot of the artwork he commissioned from @petrolified. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 19, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

