British Racing Green Porsche 911 GT3 Touring with Satin Aluminum Wheels Is a Gem

Reader Deliveries: A brand new PTS British Racing Green (non-metallic UNI; 21D) 911 GT3 Touring has been recently delivered to one of our long time readers @thetouring in Monaco. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, xenons with PDLS, and the foldable sport bucket seats. As to what inspired his spec, the owner writes, “The car features foldable bucket seats which was a must in order to easily place bags in the rear. Also wanted to go for the satin aluminum wheels to have a more classic look with the green, but then have that sporty touch with the ceramic brakes, yellow seat belts, and the seats. As for the colour, I always dreamt to have a sports car in green, so I tried to request the Touring in 21D and it was accepted.” As to how he narrowed down to BRG, he elaborates, “I chose BRG over the others because Brewster Green for example is so dark that it often looks black, and Irish green is quite light. BRG was the perfect balance between them.” Everyone has their avenues for how they arrive at their final spec. And especially for aspiring owners like yours truly, reading about them is one more way of vicariously experiencing what it’s like to own one of these cars. Bonus shot of the artwork he commissioned from @petrolified. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

