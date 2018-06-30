Brewster Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like a Tank in Belgium

A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 911 GT3 Touring & PTS Polar Silver Metallic (polarsilbermetallic; 92M) 911 GT3 have been delivered in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium recently. The Brewster sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. The Polar sports the PDK, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, bi-xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. These photos do a great job of showing how Brewster looks under the sun, as this is about as green as the color gets. Polar Silver may draw comparisons to Rhodium Silver, but when both are side by side the differences are more notable, with Polar taking on a richer and bluer tone. Will try to post a comparison of Polar and Rhodium soon. Many thanks to Julien from @carreramotors_porschecentre for the great photos of these two. What are your thoughts on these examples? Which one would be your pick? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:58am PDT