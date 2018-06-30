autoevolution
 

Brewster Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like a Tank in Belgium

30 Jun 2018, 19:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When it comes to the Porsche 911 GT3 colors, enthusiasts can be split into three main camps. There are those who prefer screaming hues, such as Miami Blue, those who go for the classic choices (silver, white or black), as well as those who choose shades that stand out, but without screaming at one.
4 photos
Miami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen WheelsMiami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen WheelsMiami Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 on Vossen Wheels
Well, we're here for a little color comparo regarding the 991.2 incarnations of the GT Division Neunelfer. And, thanks to the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, we can show you a Brewster Green incarnation of the GT3 Touring Package and a non-TP GT3 dressed in Polar Silver Metallic.

Both Porschas have recently been delivered to Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, with this allowing us to properly compare them, as they were shot in identical lighting conditions, which were as bright as they get.

The Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought these images to us also delivered a few explanations, which add some context to these splendid hues: "These photos do a great job of showing how Brewster looks under the sun, as this is about as green as the color gets. Polar Silver may draw comparisons to Rhodium Silver, but when both are side by side the differences are more notable,"

The Brewster machine comes with Satin Platinum wheels, while its all-LED headlights, with their silver inner graphics, stand out. Oh, and let's not forget the steel brakes of the thing. As for the cabin, this brings a mix between the full bucket seats and the stick shift adorning the center console (all Tourings come in three-pedal form, remember?).

As for the Polar Silver rear-engined delight, this is a PDK configuration, one that also features Satin Platinum wheels, along with Bi-Xenon headlights and steel brakes. Once again, the full bucket seats, which are shared with the mighty 918 Spyder, are present.


 

A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 911 GT3 Touring & PTS Polar Silver Metallic (polarsilbermetallic; 92M) 911 GT3 have been delivered in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium recently. The Brewster sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. The Polar sports the PDK, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, bi-xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. These photos do a great job of showing how Brewster looks under the sun, as this is about as green as the color gets. Polar Silver may draw comparisons to Rhodium Silver, but when both are side by side the differences are more notable, with Polar taking on a richer and bluer tone. Will try to post a comparison of Polar and Rhodium soon. Many thanks to Julien from @carreramotors_porschecentre for the great photos of these two. What are your thoughts on these examples? Which one would be your pick? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 