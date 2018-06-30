Brewster Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Like a Tank in Belgium

Both Porschas have recently been delivered to Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, with this allowing us to properly compare them, as they were shot in identical lighting conditions, which were as bright as they get.
The Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought these images to us also delivered a few explanations, which add some context to these splendid hues: "These photos do a great job of showing how Brewster looks under the sun, as this is about as green as the color gets. Polar Silver may draw comparisons to Rhodium Silver, but when both are side by side the differences are more notable,"
The Brewster machine comes with Satin Platinum wheels, while its all-LED headlights, with their silver inner graphics, stand out. Oh, and let's not forget the steel brakes of the thing. As for the cabin, this brings a mix between the full bucket seats and the stick shift adorning the center console (all Tourings come in three-pedal form, remember?).
As for the Polar Silver rear-engined delight, this is a PDK configuration, one that also features Satin Platinum wheels, along with Bi-Xenon headlights and steel brakes. Once again, the full bucket seats, which are shared with the mighty 918 Spyder, are present.
A brand new PTS Brewster Green (non-metallic UNI; 22B) 911 GT3 Touring & PTS Polar Silver Metallic (polarsilbermetallic; 92M) 911 GT3 have been delivered in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium recently. The Brewster sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. The Polar sports the PDK, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, bi-xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. These photos do a great job of showing how Brewster looks under the sun, as this is about as green as the color gets. Polar Silver may draw comparisons to Rhodium Silver, but when both are side by side the differences are more notable, with Polar taking on a richer and bluer tone. Will try to post a comparison of Polar and Rhodium soon. Many thanks to Julien from @carreramotors_porschecentre for the great photos of these two. What are your thoughts on these examples? Which one would be your pick? #PTSRS