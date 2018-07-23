NASA Working on Robots Capable of Fixing Satellites in Space

Rapper Offset Pulled Over in Georgia for Improper Lane Change, Busted for Guns

Migos rapper Offset is in serious trouble with the law, after he was pulled over in Georgia for what seemed like a common misdemeanor: improper lane change. 4 photos



The rapper had his white Porsche impounded following the arrest and spent a couple of days in jail, before he made bail. His rep is telling the media that he was targeted because he’s black, rich, successful and drives a flashy car, which should somehow diminish the severity of the charges.



Offset has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. Both are felonies and both could weigh heavily in the balance, considering that Offset is a felon. As such, he is not allowed to own firearms. He had 3 of them in his car at the time of his arrest.



He was also charged with misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and improper lane change. Cops also retrieved $107,000 from the Porsche, but carrying that much cash around is not a crime.



The rapper has been released from jail on a $17,000 bond and is back home with rapper Cardi B and their newborn daughter.



