Cardi B Gets Bentley Bentayga Toy Car for Unborn Daughter

25 Jun 2018
by
The daughter of rappers Cardi B and Offset is so baller that she isn’t even born yet but she has a baller ride. It may be a toy, but it’s an awesome ride nonetheless.
4 photos
Cardi B got a Bentley Betayga toy car for her unborn daughterThe Bentley Bentayga toy car is the closest thing to a car for kids aged 1 to 6The Bentley Bentayga toy car is the closest thing to a car for kids aged 1 to 6
Cardi B had her baby shower this weekend in Atlanta, and TMZ got their hands on her registry. Among the items was a Bentley Bentayga toy car, which retails for about $700 and would match the real-life version in the rapper’s garage.

As strange as it might seem to ask for a toy car for a child that isn’t even born yet and that will have to be another year on this planet before being able to use it (as per the maker’s instructions), it’s not even the strangest or most expensive item on that list.

Sources close to the rapper - who's in her final month of pregnancy - tell us she's asking for a few more big-ticket items for her daughter, including a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga, so her girl can ride in style like her mom... eventually,” TMZ says.

The mini kids' version of the luxury whip goes for $700, which is chump change compared to the $2,799 baller bassinet Cardi's requesting, to be completely covered in gold leaf for an extra $839. We're told Cardi added a BEABA Babycook Set for making baby food, as well. That's only $200,” adds the same media outlet.

As per the same source, Cardi B got all the items on the list, so that means that, one year from now, she and her daughter will ride in matching Bentley Bentaygas. That is, if the kid doesn’t get something even cooler until then.

A toy Bentley Bentayga is the closest thing to an actual car for kids aged 1 to 6. It’s battery-powered and has working lights in the front and back, music and cool sounds, MP3 connection, strong suspensions, soft start to avoid a shock when it gets moving, and can reach speeds of 6km per hour. It can be driven by the child or remote-controlled by the parent, depending on the situation or the kid’s age.

Celebrities (rappers and reality stars, mostly) can get theirs customized at will, which obviously drives the price up.
