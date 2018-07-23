autoevolution
 

Amethyst Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 with Pebble Grey Interior is a Flawless Gem

23 Jul 2018, 14:49 UTC ·
by
Some of the options on the car include Satin Black Wheels (these create a strong contrast with the main hue), PCCB (carbon-ceramic brakes), LED headlights with black inner graphics and three pedals.
With the Porsche 911 keeping us busy these days (the 911 Speedster and the 992 next-gen model keep showing up in our spyshot inbox), it can be easy to forget about how awesome the standard GT3 is, if we might call the 7.12.7 Nurburgring sprinter so. Well, we've decided to address by bringing along an example of the GT3 that stands out thanks to its customization.

We'll kick things off with the main hue of the car, as this Neunelfer is dressed in Amethyst Metallic. This is the kind of hue that makes the aero-dictated styling cues of the machine stand out without even trying.

Note the the CCX options of this machine came at a price of $49,000. And one needs to be a Porschephile to understand why an owner would invest this kind of money (for the record, this amount of money roughly stands for the MSRP difference between the GT3 and the GT3 RS).

Now, most of the CCX goodies can be found inside the car, where most of the surfaces are covered in splendid Pebble Grey leather. Note that while the said areas come with black deviated stitching, the black surfaces, such as the steering wheels, come with Pebble Grey deviated stitching - the scheme also includes the steering wheel column and shift boot.

Oh, and while we're talking cabin goodies, let's not forget the Houndstooth inserts on the full bucket seats, or the Pebble Grey edges (leather, of course) seen on the floor mats.

P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below if you want to enjoy the full visual might of this 9,000 rpm German performer.

 

Reader Deliveries: A very special PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) has been delivered recently to @grahamrahal via Isringhausen Imports in Illinois. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. I recall Graham spilled the beans on his color choice during his conversation with @spikeferesten about PTS on Spike’s podcast. Ever since then, I have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. With nearly $49k in Porsche Exclusive CXX options, this is one of the most highly customized GT3s on this side of the Atlantic so far. The lion’s share of the CXX premium comes from the interior, which is upholstered in full Pebble Grey leather with black leather accents. On every surface done in Pebble Grey leather (including the leather key pouch), note the deviated stitching in black. Meanwhile on every surface done in black leather, note the deviated stitching in Pebble Grey. This includes the steering wheel, steering casing column, and shift boot. Also note the floor mats with leather edging in Pebble Grey. The full bucket seats are also complemented by houndstooth inserts. I am sure to have missed a detail or two, as the attention to detail is certainly evident on this build. Many thanks to Graham for the photos and details of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

Porsche 911 GT3 2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
