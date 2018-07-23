Amethyst Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 with Pebble Grey Interior is a Flawless Gem

Reader Deliveries: A very special PTS Amethyst Metallic (M4Z) has been delivered recently to @grahamrahal via Isringhausen Imports in Illinois. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. I recall Graham spilled the beans on his color choice during his conversation with @spikeferesten about PTS on Spike’s podcast. Ever since then, I have been eagerly awaiting its arrival. With nearly $49k in Porsche Exclusive CXX options, this is one of the most highly customized GT3s on this side of the Atlantic so far. The lion’s share of the CXX premium comes from the interior, which is upholstered in full Pebble Grey leather with black leather accents. On every surface done in Pebble Grey leather (including the leather key pouch), note the deviated stitching in black. Meanwhile on every surface done in black leather, note the deviated stitching in Pebble Grey. This includes the steering wheel, steering casing column, and shift boot. Also note the floor mats with leather edging in Pebble Grey. The full bucket seats are also complemented by houndstooth inserts. I am sure to have missed a detail or two, as the attention to detail is certainly evident on this build. Many thanks to Graham for the photos and details of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

