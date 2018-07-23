Amethyst Metallic Porsche 911 GT3 with Pebble Grey Interior is a Flawless Gem

We'll kick things off with the main hue of the car, as this Neunelfer is dressed in Amethyst Metallic. This is the kind of hue that makes the aero-dictated styling cues of the machine stand out without even trying.
Note the the CCX options of this machine came at a price of $49,000. And one needs to be a Porschephile to understand why an owner would invest this kind of money (for the record, this amount of money roughly stands for the MSRP difference between the GT3 and the GT3 RS).
Now, most of the CCX goodies can be found inside the car, where most of the surfaces are covered in splendid Pebble Grey leather. Note that while the said areas come with black deviated stitching, the black surfaces, such as the steering wheels, come with Pebble Grey deviated stitching - the scheme also includes the steering wheel column and shift boot.
Oh, and while we're talking cabin goodies, let's not forget the Houndstooth inserts on the full bucket seats, or the Pebble Grey edges (leather, of course) seen on the floor mats.
