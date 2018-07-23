2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Racing Livery Wrap, Looks Like It Means Business

Despite the fact that the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 is still a fresh-out-of-the-oven creation, there are multiple owners who have turned to wrap jobs in search of individualization. And the example we've brought along for today is among the most striking we've showcased to date.

4 photos



The wrap of the rear-engined machine makes us think of the GT3 Cup, with the color scheme we have here making the aero-sculpted styling cues of the machine stand out.



Then again, the factory configuration of the car is wild enough on its own. For instance, the black wheels come with yellow lips, which match the color of the brake calipers - the banana-colored stoppers signal the presence of



Speaking of the black and white theme of the car, we must also mention that the machine comes with the optional all-LED headlights featuring black inner graphics.



Of course, the colored decals on the car make a world of a difference when it comes to the track aura of the machine - one of these talks about the badge of the car, while the other mentions a long-time motorsport partner.



The photo we have here also allows it to take a peek inside the flat-six wielder, where we notice the full bucket seats, a roll cage and a multi-point racing harness. Just what the track doctor ordered.



While we're talking about the 991.2 incarnation of the



And here's to hoping we'll get to see this Porscha sprinting down the Green Hell, as this static image has only wet our appetite for it. This Neunelfer was spotted in the car park of the Nurburgring, as you can notice in the image above - lens tip to Bridge To Gantry for this pic.The wrap of the rear-engined machine makes us think of the GT3 Cup, with the color scheme we have here making the aero-sculpted styling cues of the machine stand out.Then again, the factory configuration of the car is wild enough on its own. For instance, the black wheels come with yellow lips, which match the color of the brake calipers - the banana-colored stoppers signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.Speaking of the black and white theme of the car, we must also mention that the machine comes with the optional all-LED headlights featuring black inner graphics.Of course, the colored decals on the car make a world of a difference when it comes to the track aura of the machine - one of these talks about the badge of the car, while the other mentions a long-time motorsport partner.The photo we have here also allows it to take a peek inside the flat-six wielder, where we notice the full bucket seats, a roll cage and a multi-point racing harness. Just what the track doctor ordered.While we're talking about the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 , we'll remind you that the thing managed to blitz the infamous German track in 7:12.7.And here's to hoping we'll get to see this Porscha sprinting down the Green Hell, as this static image has only wet our appetite for it.