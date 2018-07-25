Pastel Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Impossible to Ignore

In terms of aggressively-styled Neunelfers like the GT3, Porschephiles are usually split into two main camps. There are those who prefer tame colors that allow the 911 to better connect to its past and those who chose to go all out. Well, you don't need to be a specialist to figure the category his GT3 belongs to.
The Paint to Sample shade covering the styling cues of the rear-engined animal is dubbed Pastel Orange, with this making the track special stand out from a distance.
Main shade aside, this Zuffenhausen machine comes with black wheels, which match a few of the elements on the car, while generating a strong contrast. And if we look "inside" the wheels, we'll find banana-colored calipers. This means that whoever configured this machine decided to tick the carbon-ceramic brake box (that's PCCB or Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes).
We'll remind you that we're talking about a machine that is able to blitz the Nurburgring in 7.12.7, a number that becomes even more impressive if we consider the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated motor of the thing, which isn't even RS-labeled.
The photo shoot presenting the Pastel Orange car also shows it next to another 991.2 GT3, one dressed in a shade called Maritime Blue. Interestingly, the second comes with similar options, at least when it comes to the exterior. We're referring to the headlights, as well as to the wheels and the stopping hardware these conceal.
Keep in mind that we're talking about two glossy colors, so one can easily enjoy a non-metallic comparo simply by checking out these images.
We can also notice the eyes of this German toy, namely the optional all-LED headlights that come with black inner graphics.
Oh, and you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below in order to enjoy all the photos of the Porsche(s).
Congratulations @mcipseric for taking delivery of your Pastel Orange (Z17) 991.2 GT3! The PCCB combined with the black wheels really compliment this great orange color. Awesome spec, congrats again! In the last photos you can see the comparison between @flyinglracing ‘s Maritime Blue GT3, those two really pop next to each other. 😎☀️ // Photos by @mcipseric and @flyinglracing // #PTSGT4 #PastelOrange #MaritimeBlue #GT3 #PTS #PaintToSample