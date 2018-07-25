2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Lights up The Taillamps in Final Teaser Photo

NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

The full-width design is also inspired by the Panamera and next generation of the 911 , and as you would expect from such a setup, the emphasis is on making the Macan appear wider than it is. A nip-and-tuck job up front is on the menu as well, though the big news is found inside the compact luxury crossover.Stepping inside the Macan facelift, you’ll notice an abundance of physical buttons flanking the transmission lever and lots of touch-sensitive controls for the 11-inch infotainment system. Known as PCM, the central control unit for audio, navigation, and communication comes with Apple CarPlay but no Android Auto. At least not for the time being, the reason being Porsche’s woes with the sensitive data collected by the Mountain View-based company.In addition to what we’ve learned from pre-production prototypes caught on camera by the carparazzi, Porsche has a few things to add about the Macan facelift as well. More to the point, expect enhancements “in terms of design, comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics.”The driving part is utmost intriguing, more so if you bear in mind the Macan rides on the first-generation Audi Q5 vehicle architecture. Despite the old underpinnings, don’t forget that Porsche is peerless when it comes to chassis tuning.As for the oily bits, expect some changes under the hood on every level. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, for example, could be upgraded to 300 horsepower or thereabouts. The 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 of the Macan Turbo will make way for the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 we know from both Porsche and Audi.Even though it’s not official, hearsay suggests the diesel will be phased out from the lineup as Porsche prepares to embrace electrification on a larger scale than ever before. A gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid has been mentioned here and there, but in all likelihood, Porsche will go ahead with this powertrain option for the second generation of its best-selling model.