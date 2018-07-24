Creme White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Shows Immaculate Look

Oh, and let's not forget the standard gloss wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the banana-colored brake calipers, which signal the presence of the not-so-standard PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
As for the cabin of the car, this is finished in Saddle Brown, which, according to the owner of the vehicle, is slightly lighter than Espresso. As for the bucket seats, these come with Creme piping and (ready for the delight?) Houndstooth inserts. Saddle Brown is even used for the outer edges of the floor mats.
The spec of this German toy is extremely elegant and we're expecting the rear-engined delight to turn heads wherever it goes.
Keep in mind that, since we're talking about a GT3 featuring the Touring Package, the driver's footwell is adorned with three pedals. You should also check out the carbon trim on the dashboard.
Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post depicting the car, so you can also get a taste of the rear-engined animal's interior.
Speaking of the 991.2-generation Porsche Neunelfer, we'll remind you that Porsche is preparing to introduce the Speedster, which can be described as a 911 GT3 Cabriolet with a fancier upper side. The uber-limited edition was recently spotted doing its thing on the Ring, while it should make its debut in the coming months.
