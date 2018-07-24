Creme White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Shows Immaculate Look

Congratulations to Rennlist member “James Walker” on taking delivery of a truly stunning PTS Creme White 991.2 GT3 Touring. Notably, this is the first Porsche I am aware of to wear Creme White. The build features standard gloss wheels, PCCBs, and Beige 100-119/5 stripes / Beige Grey 100-728 Porsche script on the outside. The inside is adorned with extensive Saddle Brown leather (which the owner notes is a shade lighter than Espresso) and buckets complete with Creme piping and Houndstooth inserts. Seeing the rest of the interior in the same Saddle Brown leather as the seats is such a treat. Cheers, James, on an exceptionally classy and unique build. Swipe left for photos including interior shots. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #cremewhite #pts #ptsgt3

