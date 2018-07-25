autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied Nearly Undisguised, Is Making 4-Cylinder Sounds

25 Jul 2018, 17:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Yet another layer of camouflage has been stripped off the new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, which is going to debut in the coming months. Don't believe us? The second video from only two days ago will prove our point.
4 photos
2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied Nearly Undisguised, Is Making 4-Cylinder Sounds2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied Nearly Undisguised, Is Making 4-Cylinder Sounds2019 Mercedes GLE-Class Spied Nearly Undisguised, Is Making 4-Cylinder Sounds
So, what specific details are we talking here? Well, there's the well-sculpted hood. And while we're examining the front end, the lack of a Mercedes badge jumps up at us.

The GLE sports a new kind of trademark headlight unit with two LED character lines symbolizing its place around the middle of the SUV range, just like the GLE has only one and the S-Class has three. But Mercedes will probably stop playing this game soon.

Another area being revealed is the rear quarter of the SUV, including the last window of the profile and a ridiculously fine line at the top of the pillar. What is even the point?

The back end is nothing to write home about, but we do feel they are paying homage to the original ML. The exhaust pipes are fake, but a 4-cylinder engine sound seems to be emanating from the 2019 GLE-Class.

Even though we expect the base model to be around 100 kilos lighter than before, this is still a 2-ton SUV and few customers will consider such a small engine.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if one was under development. The current GLE 250 d packs a 2.2-liter diesel engine with 204 HP. If replaced, this model might get a bump to around 220 ponies.

And at the end of the day, we can't forget that the Volvo XC90 is now powered exclusively by 2-liter turbos and doing just fine in the sales department. BMW X5, Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery - they all have a 4-banger variant in one market or another. Why should Mercedes be any different?

2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class W167 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class gle spyshots spy video
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Detroit Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 