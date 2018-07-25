2019 Porsche Macan Debuts with Sharper Handling, Gets 911 Steering Wheel

With the Panamera and the Cayenne, as well as the (718) Boxster and Cayman having already switched generations and the 911 being almost ready to welcome its 992 form, the time has come to meet the 2019 Porsche Macan. We've been keeping an eye on the crossover's mid-cycle facelift for quite a while now and the time has come to officially meet it.

18 photos



As far as the exterior design goes, the front end only shows minor changes, displaying standard LED headlights and a slightly revised front fascia.



However, the posterior of the vehicle shows more important modifications, with the full-width taillight setup now bringing the Macan in line with the rest of the lineup.



There's also a list of new hues, with some of these being pretty wild: Miami Blue (this covers the model in the gallery above), Mamba Green Metallic, along with Crayon and Dolomite Silver Metallic. Oh, and let's not forget the new designs for the 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels.



The interior changes are led by a redesigned center console, which is dominated by a heftier center touchscreen (this has gone from 7 to 11 inches). As an option, you can get the GT Sport steering wheel from the 911 - if you opt for the Sports Chrono Package, the wheel will even hold the little Sport Response Button.



On the infotainment front, there are plenty of extra features, such as intelligent voice control and real-time traffic. There's even a smartphone app allowing one to record the offroad drives.



Speaking of driving, the German automaker only mentions that the chassis has been optimized and that there are new tires.



"Fine-tuning of the chassis delivers enhanced neutrality while maintaining stability and improving comfort,"



Even so, the rumor mill talks about extra power across the board, while the future of the diesel model is uncertain.



Since China has accounted for almost 30 percent of the overall



"The model presented in Shanghai will be offered exclusively in the Chinese market. Other models and markets will follow during the course of the year," Porsche explains.



Nevertheless, Porsche has decided to come up with a partial release, so most of the tech side of the car remains a secret.As far as the exterior design goes, the front end only shows minor changes, displaying standard LED headlights and a slightly revised front fascia.However, the posterior of the vehicle shows more important modifications, with the full-width taillight setup now bringing the Macan in line with the rest of the lineup.There's also a list of new hues, with some of these being pretty wild: Miami Blue (this covers the model in the gallery above), Mamba Green Metallic, along with Crayon and Dolomite Silver Metallic. Oh, and let's not forget the new designs for the 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels.The interior changes are led by a redesigned center console, which is dominated by a heftier center touchscreen (this has gone from 7 to 11 inches). As an option, you can get the GT Sport steering wheel from the 911 - if you opt for the Sports Chrono Package, the wheel will even hold the little Sport Response Button.On the infotainment front, there are plenty of extra features, such as intelligent voice control and real-time traffic. There's even a smartphone app allowing one to record the offroad drives.Speaking of driving, the German automaker only mentions that the chassis has been optimized and that there are new tires."Fine-tuning of the chassis delivers enhanced neutrality while maintaining stability and improving comfort," Porsche explains.Even so, the rumor mill talks about extra power across the board, while the future of the diesel model is uncertain.Since China has accounted for almost 30 percent of the overall Macan sales (that would be an impressive 350,000 units since its 2014 launch), this market will be the first to receive the newcomer."The model presented in Shanghai will be offered exclusively in the Chinese market. Other models and markets will follow during the course of the year," Porsche explains.