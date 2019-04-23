Chalk 2020 Porsche 911 Targa Looks Sensational

"How did the Targa incarnation of the Porsche 911 came to be, weren't the Coupe and the Cabriolet enough?" I hear you asking. Well, it all started in the 60s, when Porsche decided to come up with the Targa roof bar as a way of pleasing the American clientele, who was fearing that a conventional cabrio wouldn't provide enough protection in the event of a rollover. Fast-forward to 2019 and Porsche engineers are out testing the 992 Targa.