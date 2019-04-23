Chalk 2020 Porsche 911 Targa Looks Sensational

"How did the Targa incarnation of the Porsche 911 came to be, weren't the Coupe and the Cabriolet enough?" I hear you asking. Well, it all started in the 60s, when Porsche decided to come up with the Targa roof bar as a way of pleasing the American clientele, who was fearing that a conventional cabrio wouldn't provide enough protection in the event of a rollover. Fast-forward to 2019 and Porsche engineers are out testing the 992 Targa.
A pair of prototypes has been spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring, with one of these being dressed in Green (perhaps it was Lizard Green), while the other seemed to come in Guards Red.
Well, the world wide web has now replied with a 2020/2021 Porsche 911 Targa that comes in Chalk - given the increasing popularity of this color, which some like to call Crayon, it's no wonder that such a rendering showed up (you can notice this in the social media post at the bottom of the page).
Pulling off the Targa design for the newcomer doesn't come easy, especially given the busy design of the 992's posterior. So it remains to be seen whether the production version will receive further visual changes, as the testers only come with a different roof.
Speaking of which, the mechanized wonder that is the Targa top of the 992 seems to be identical to the roof of the 991 Targa, at least visually.
Nevertheless, we could expect engineers to have shaved some weight - since the Targa is the least scale-friendly model of the range and the 992 is some 50 kg heavier than the car it replaces, a roof diet would be welcome.
While 992 derivatives such as the Turbo and the GT3 are expected to land this year, we'll probably have to wait for 2020 to meet the new 911 Targa. Oh, and perhaps I should mention that Turbo Targa revival rumors are strong these days.
