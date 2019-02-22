World’s First Private Moon Lander Launches on Falcon 9 Rocket

4 2020 Porsche 911 Hits Ski Slope with Macan, Goes Drifting

3 RWB 997 Porsche 911 Is the First Water-Cooled Rauh-Welt Begriff

More on this:

New 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Leaked, Shows Understated Widebody Look

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we've talked about the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo on countless occasions, bringing you spyshots and renderings. Well, it seems the first image of the supercar has now leaked online, so we can take a better look at the toy. 7 photos



While the 992 generation has seen all Carrera models, not just the AWD ones, coming in widebody form, it looks like that the Turbo will receive an even fatter rear end. Heck, if we are to judge by this picture, the 2021 Turbo might be as wide as the 991.2 GT2 RS.



As for the rather discreet rear wing adorning the posterior of the vehicle, keep in mind this is an active element, so it can be raised as part of the PAA (Porsche Active Aerodynamics) system, as with the outgoing 991.2 model.



And since the carmaker now offers an



On the firepower front, the new Porsche 911 Turbo should jump from the 540 hp of the 991.2 to at least 600 ponies, with the rumor mill talking about Porsche retiring the 3.8-liter flat-six of the current car (we're not so sure about this rumor, though).



And there's an even spicier rumor floating around, one that mentions the Turbo badge will morph into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne. However, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp for such a derivative.



Since the 992 Carrera S can now complete the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.5 seconds and lap the Nurburgring in 7:25, we can expect stellar performance from the Turbo.



The newcomer should debut later this year, even though next month's Geneva Motor Show might be too early for the arrival of the German supercar.



What do we have here 1 992 Turbo ø A post shared by Todd Schleicher (@t_schleicher) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:10am PST The photo seems to portray the eight-generation Neunelfer Turbo on the assembly line. The image comes from Porsche owner Todd Schleicher, whose Zuffenhausen fetishes we've shared in the past ( here 's a spy pic of the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4, for instance). As for the shade of the car, this could be dressed in Agate Grey While the 992 generation has seen all Carrera models, not just theones, coming in widebody form, it looks like that the Turbo will receive an even fatter rear end. Heck, if we are to judge by this picture, the 2021 Turbo might be as wide as the 991.2 GT2 RS.As for the rather discreet rear wing adorning the posterior of the vehicle, keep in mind this is an active element, so it can be raised as part of the PAA (Porsche Active Aerodynamics) system, as with the outgoing 991.2 model.And since the carmaker now offers an Aerokit for the Carrera , which involves an aggressive fixed rear wing, the Turbo should receive a similar development. After all, the 992 GT3 is also set to receive an aero update, as the super-sized rear wing on the prototypes have shown.On the firepower front, the new Porsche 911 Turbo should jump from the 540 hp of the 991.2 to at least 600 ponies, with the rumor mill talking about Porsche retiring the 3.8-liter flat-six of the current car (we're not so sure about this rumor, though).And there's an even spicier rumor floating around, one that mentions the Turbo badge will morph into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne. However, we might have to wait for the ".2" mid-cycle revamp for such a derivative.Since the 992 Carrera S can now complete the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.5 seconds and lap the Nurburgring in 7:25, we can expect stellar performance from the Turbo.The newcomer should debut later this year, even though next month's Geneva Motor Show might be too early for the arrival of the German supercar.