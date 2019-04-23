Ferrari 488 Pista in Abu Dhabi Shows Stunning Green And Yellow Spec

autoevolution

Can I just say that speccing a supercar can lead to artistic creations these days? Top-tier automotive producers allow customer to play with plenty of visual details and while the scheme has been borrowed by "normal" carmakers, the styling cues of toys such as a Ferrari 488 Pista makes you want to park the machine in the living room.
In fact, I've brought along an example of such a configuration, with this showcasing a 488 Pista that stands out even when compared to others of its kind.

This 720 horsepower Maranello machine was recently spotted at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. So, spec aside, we have to applaud the owner for using the machine as its maker intended, as opposed to locking it inside a garage and waiting for its value to go up.

The shade of green covering most of the twin-turbo V8 Fezza is enough to draw attention on its own, but the spec doesn't stop here. Instead, the longitudinal yellow stripes come with a black element in the middle, which makes them stand out even more.

Oh, and let's not overlook the copper finish of the wheels - while the magnetorheological dampers are certainly there, this rim finish has some magnetic effect of its own.

Now, you might be wondering about the details that lie inside this Ferrari 488 Pista. And while we can only rely on the pic in the social media post below, the Instagram user who brought this Prancing Horse to our attention made it clear that the seats come finished in black Alcantara, so you can ignore the green details visible in the image.

Then again, it would be pretty difficult to overlook that vertical yellow stripe found on the seats.

Now, since there's a bit of an attention competition between green and blue supercars on social media, I want to remind everybody that the latter team also has some pretty speciale Pistas to offer.


 

