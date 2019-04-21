autoevolution

McLaren Senna vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

Let's say you own a car like the McLaren Senna. Sure, you've got insurance, but driving the thing around still feels like throwing $1 million in cash inside a bottle on wheels and taking the result out on a street loaded with cars, which... well, are made of metal. Now multiply that with a coefficient of lunacy and you'll get the idea of what it means to run a Senna on the Nurburgring during Carfreitag, which is exactly what brought us here.
You see, normal Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) are crazy enough, since you've got hazzards like pedal-happy drivers unaware of the Ring's layout and fluid spills. But Kar Freitag takes things to a whole new level. Basically, this is Easter Friday, when everybody wants to be on the track, with traffic reaching insane values. To get an idea of how wildly crowded the Green Hell got the past Friday, I'll mention that over 20,000 spectators sat outside the protection fences to witness the sprinting.

In spite of all the risks, a McLaren Senna did lap the infamous German circuit for the 2019 Car Freitag. And that's not all, because the Senna had another track-biased road car to play with.

You see, the 800 horsepower Woking animal, which was wielded by Shmee150, got to play with a Ferrari 488 Pista. You know, the $400,000 special that required buyers to be on the VIP list in order to have their garages adorned with the toy.

Now, as anybody who knows a thing or two about the Nurburgring expects, the chase that saw the Macca going after the Prancing Horse didn't see the drivers going all out (the Fezza was hooned by its owner, who runs a Ring performance car rental business). Then again, the sheer idea of such a chase taking place in the said traffic conditions is enough to capture an aficionado's attention, as you'll notice in the footage below.

