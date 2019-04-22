autoevolution

Ferrari F8 Tributo Base Spec Rendered as $200,000 Bargain

On the Internet, any day can be April Fools' Day, as, for instance, we are constantly bombarded with rendering portraying supercars and luxury machine in the kind of base spec one would find on budget cars. And the latest toy to receive the non-color-coded treatment is the Ferrari F8 Tributo.
So far, we've seen the Prancing Horses in red, blue and grey, while a configurator stunt showcased the 720 horsepower Fezza in Giallo Triplo Strato.

However, the take we have here sees the F8 Tributo using unpainted bumpers and side skirts, while the traditional Ferrari rims have been swapped for steelies.

Of course, in order for such a proposal to... make more sense, the price of the thing would probably have to sit around the $200,000 mark, which would place the mid-engined supercar below the Portofino. So yes, I'll stop talking about sense and focus on something that might actually happen.

It wouldn't surprise me to see such an F8 attire coming to the real world. No, of course the Italian automotive producer would never allow for such a thing to happen, no matter how much pressure a customer would put on the Ferrari Tailor Made department.

Instead, I'm expecting some vlogger aiming for social media attention to get his or her hands on an F8 and gift the thing with a partial wrap. As for the wheels, it's not impossible to come up with some caps that would make the OEM rims look like steel units from the distance.

And if this seems far-fetched, you should check out the exoskeleton Lamborghini Huracan, the creation of a vlogger who wanted a supercar like no other. Alas, the social media aficioando didn't do his homework properly, with the car experiencing a turbo failure, albeit a problem that was probably overcome.

Oh, and let's not forget the foam stick Audi R8 trolling response the Lambo generated...

 

