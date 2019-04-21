Grey Ferrari F8 Tributo Shows Up in Shanghai, Looks Understated

Since Ferrari F8 Tributo customer deliveries have yet to kick off, I still get excited when a new spec for Maranello's latest V8 horse show up. So far, we've only seen the 488 replacement in red and blue (this yellow spec wasn't from the real world) and the time has come to talk about a tamer shade.
An example of the F8 Tributo dressed in grey was recently showcased in Shanghai. So, does the hue cover all the little design details that stand out when the 720 horsepower toy is dressed in a livelier color?
Of course it doesn't. In fact, you'll get to see that for yourself, with the Instagram post at the bottom of the page brining a live take on the matter.
The color choice we have here marked the Asian premiere of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, with the unveiling of the toy having taken place at the Prancing Horse's new pop-up store in Shanghai.
Such locations are now used by the Italian automotive producer to reach consumers are the heart of the luxury market - for instance, this fancy representation of a dealership, albeit one that trades absolute space for positioning, can be found in Plaza 66, which, as you've guessed by now, is a the place to go for all things fashion in the city.
Now, there's one part of the F8 Tributo's press release that got me really excited (obviously, not the only part, but I digress): "Exceptional handling is also optimised thanks to a new version of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE+) which can be activated in the manettino’s RACE position for the first time, resulting in one of the fastest, most thrilling and communicative supercars ever built,"
Fortunately, Ferrari insists on its supercars packing a tail-happy setup from the factory and, with each generations, the company introduces sharper control electronics aimed at helping amateur drivers from losing that rear end. So I can't wait to see how the newcomer feels when doing the sideways dance (full disclosure: I once spun in a 458 Speciale, even though a quick wash was enough to leave the episode behind).
