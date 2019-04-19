Jay Kay's Ferrari 488 Pista Has This Amazing Blu Scozia Spec

Social media puts quite a lot of pressure on... well... anybody who allows it to. Then again, we're not here to leave social networks have their ways with us, so let's have things the other way around. So instead of focusing solely on the newest V8 Ferrari that gets plenty of online love these days (think: F8 Tributo), let's take the time to talk about an Instagram posts that zoom in on a Ferrari 488 Pista. Jay Kay's Ferrari 488 Pista, that is.
The F8 customer deliveries have yet to kick off, so instead of featuring various examples that show up at Ferrari dealers (for instance, the Monaco Prancing Horse dealership recently dedicated some of its limited space to the latest V8 Prancing Horse), I want to share the Jamiroquai front man's 488 Pista spec with you.
The singer only recently got his hands on the 720 horsepower special, with the star delivering a few driving impressions in a brief Instagram video, which you can find below.
Returning to the configuration of the Pista, the main hue of the Fezza is called Blu Scozia, with the shade being as elegant as they get.
Then again, the dynamic part of the look hasn't been forgotten, as we're dealing with a pair of white stripes, which run the entire length of the supercar, as expected.
Oh, and let's not forget those golden wheels, which seem to match the shade used for most of the Alcantara covering the cabin of the twin-turbo animal.
You should social media holds a bit of a battle between blue and green sportscars these days and it seems Jamiroquai's lead singer just helped the first camp a little bit.
Now, as those of you who are familiar to Jay Kay's love of standout Ferrari specs know, the artist has previously thrilled us with his Green LaFerrari, but his GTC4Lusso is equally striking, as you'll notice in the last Instagram post below.
The singer only recently got his hands on the 720 horsepower special, with the star delivering a few driving impressions in a brief Instagram video, which you can find below.
Returning to the configuration of the Pista, the main hue of the Fezza is called Blu Scozia, with the shade being as elegant as they get.
Then again, the dynamic part of the look hasn't been forgotten, as we're dealing with a pair of white stripes, which run the entire length of the supercar, as expected.
Oh, and let's not forget those golden wheels, which seem to match the shade used for most of the Alcantara covering the cabin of the twin-turbo animal.
You should social media holds a bit of a battle between blue and green sportscars these days and it seems Jamiroquai's lead singer just helped the first camp a little bit.
Now, as those of you who are familiar to Jay Kay's love of standout Ferrari specs know, the artist has previously thrilled us with his Green LaFerrari, but his GTC4Lusso is equally striking, as you'll notice in the last Instagram post below.
We have been inundated with requests to see a few of the delightful details of @jamiroquaihq’s gorgeous new Pista. She’s a beauty, is anyone knowledgeable enough to guess the name of the blue? #Ferrari #488Pista #HROwen #London 📸: @horsepower_hunters
Jay kay 😎🏎💨💥 #Repost @hrowenferrari • • • • • • @jamiroquaihq’s initial thoughts after his first drive of his brand new 488 Pista. Congratulations on a truly amazing specification! #NewCarDay #Ferrari #488Pista #HROwen #London#jamiroquai#jaykay#jamiroquaihq#britishsinger🇬🇧
Lusso looking fresh. Thanks @topazdetailing. Great job! #ferrari #ferrarigtc4lusso #jaykay #carlovers