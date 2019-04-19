autoevolution

Jay Kay's Ferrari 488 Pista Has This Amazing Blu Scozia Spec

19 Apr 2019, 13:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Social media puts quite a lot of pressure on... well... anybody who allows it to. Then again, we're not here to leave social networks have their ways with us, so let's have things the other way around. So instead of focusing solely on the newest V8 Ferrari that gets plenty of online love these days (think: F8 Tributo), let's take the time to talk about an Instagram posts that zoom in on a Ferrari 488 Pista. Jay Kay's Ferrari 488 Pista, that is.
5 photos
BMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on Nurburgring
The F8 customer deliveries have yet to kick off, so instead of featuring various examples that show up at Ferrari dealers (for instance, the Monaco Prancing Horse dealership recently dedicated some of its limited space to the latest V8 Prancing Horse), I want to share the Jamiroquai front man's 488 Pista spec with you.

The singer only recently got his hands on the 720 horsepower special, with the star delivering a few driving impressions in a brief Instagram video, which you can find below.

Returning to the configuration of the Pista, the main hue of the Fezza is called Blu Scozia, with the shade being as elegant as they get.

Then again, the dynamic part of the look hasn't been forgotten, as we're dealing with a pair of white stripes, which run the entire length of the supercar, as expected.

Oh, and let's not forget those golden wheels, which seem to match the shade used for most of the Alcantara covering the cabin of the twin-turbo animal.

You should social media holds a bit of a battle between blue and green sportscars these days and it seems Jamiroquai's lead singer just helped the first camp a little bit.

Now, as those of you who are familiar to Jay Kay's love of standout Ferrari specs know, the artist has previously thrilled us with his Green LaFerrari, but his GTC4Lusso is equally striking, as you'll notice in the last Instagram post below.

 

We have been inundated with requests to see a few of the delightful details of @jamiroquaihq’s gorgeous new Pista. She’s a beauty, is anyone knowledgeable enough to guess the name of the blue? #Ferrari #488Pista #HROwen #London 📸: @horsepower_hunters

A post shared by H.R. Owen London - Ferrari (@hrowenferrari) on Apr 16, 2019 at 5:04am PDT


 

Jay kay 😎🏎💨💥 #Repost @hrowenferrari • • • • • • @jamiroquaihq’s initial thoughts after his first drive of his brand new 488 Pista. Congratulations on a truly amazing specification! #NewCarDay #Ferrari #488Pista #HROwen #London#jamiroquai#jaykay#jamiroquaihq#britishsinger🇬🇧

A post shared by jamiroquaifrance_34🇲🇫 (@jamiroquaifr_34) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:17am PDT


 

Lusso looking fresh. Thanks @topazdetailing. Great job! #ferrari #ferrarigtc4lusso #jaykay #carlovers

A post shared by Jamiroquai (@jamiroquaihq) on Apr 16, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari Jay Kay VIP v8 supercar celebrity
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 