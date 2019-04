Seriously, Maranello is only set to build 499 units of the ego-centric SP1 and while more SP2 s will be brought to the world, the idea of the splendid retro-futuristic design being confined to this corner of the Prancing Horse range simply doesn't make sense to me.In my book, at least half the Prancing Horse lineup should get this kind of styling. Why? Well, a glance at classic Ferraris from many ages will easily show one why the design of current Maranello machines could be more inspiring.Contemporary Ferraris might be appealing, but they lack the rolling art appearance of those built back in the day. And the 50s styling cues embedded into the DNA of the Monza models are here to address that."The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are the forerunners in a new concept, known as 'Icona' (Icon), that taps into a leitmotif of the most evocative cars in the company's history to create a new segment of special limited series cars for clients and collectors. The intention is to use a modern aesthetic to reinterpret a timeless style, with technologically advanced components and the highest performance possible through continuous innovation," the Italian automotive producer tells us.Now, since Ferrari only found it suitable for those whose names are on the uber-short list to indulge in such golden era-inspired eye candy, I'm not expecting the company to change its ways too soon.So I've turned to the Internet and have thankfully come across a set of renderings that portrays a world where modern Ferraris look like the children of the past expected them to.