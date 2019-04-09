Ferrari Monza SP1 Spotted In the Rain in Kuwait, Sticks Out

Few controversies in the contemporary automotive landscape are greater than that revolving around the design of modern Ferraris. Perhaps those of us who grew up with Prancing Horses from the old regime are simply displeased with the look of the newcomers. Then again, the Prancing Horse is aware of this, which is why, for instance, its latest non-special effort, namely the F8 Tributo, packs stylind cues that receive love from more gear heads. Then we have the Monza SP1 and SP2.
These uber-specials, which are so rare than even the lucky few struggle to get their hands on them, are part of the company's new Icona series, which taps into Maranello's rich pedigree.
And with customer deliveries for the Monza twins having already kicked off, I now have the pleasure to bring a fresh real-world sighting to you.
The Monza SP1 that brought us here showed its sleek face over in Kuwait, but this isn't the highlit of the sighting. Instead, that title goes to the weather that accompanies the track stint of the naturally aspirated V12 toy.
While the machine doesn't come with a rood, this was taken out to play in the rain, as you'll be able to notice in the pair of social media posts at the bottom of the page.
Unlike the shotgun-ride-generous SP2, the SP1 comes with a neat little feature called Virtual Windshield. This is an aero element that redirects air from in front of the steering wheel wielder, so the driver doesn't have to wear a helmet.
This seems like a brilliant opportunity to remind you of a recent Ferrari Monza SP2 sighting. You know, the one that showed the two-seater inside the factory.
The splendid spec of the Italian exotic, which stood out from a distance, mixed red, blue and yellow for an eye-catching result.
And the inspiration for the color play came from the Ferrari 290 MM racecar that was once raced by Juan Manuel Fangio.
The all new Ferrari Monza SP1 caught in the rain out in Kuwait!!
The all new Ferrari Monza SP1 out in the rain!!