Ferrari Monza SP1 Spotted In the Rain in Kuwait, Sticks Out

The all new Ferrari Monza SP1 caught in the rain out in Kuwait!! 👀 • Video: @talalbara / @only_monza • Follow 🚘 @hype_garage 🚘 for the latest automotive news and content! • #ferrari #ferrarimonzasp1 #ferrarimonzasp2 #monzasp1 #monzasp2 #hypegarage

A post shared by Hype Garage (@hype_garage) on Apr 6, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT