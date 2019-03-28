Ferrari Monza SP2 Spotted Inside Factory, Shows Fangio 290 MM Spec

While the Internet is still boiling with the arrival of the SP80/C, which Ferrari labels as its most extreme one-off to date, we still can't take our mind off the Monza SP1 and SP2. Tapping into Maranello's pedigree, the first representatives of the Icona series have a special place in the garage that is our heart. And while these machines are uber-limited models, each unit still needs to cater to the customization needs of its owner, which brings us to the recent factory sighting of an SP2.

Returning to the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, keep in mind these are animated by the 812 Superfast's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. And we can only imagine how it feels to listen to that motor without a roof (or windows, for that matter) getting in the way. The said Monza SP2 was photographed on the production line in Maranello and the big news comes from the spec of the thing.It seems that the owner of this Italian delight has a thing for Juan Manual Fangio (which automotive aficionado doesn't love the F1 champion?). As such, this SP2 comes in a red-blue-yellow silver that reminds a trained eye about the Ferrari 290 MM racecar driven by the said Great Circus star - pixel tip to Magazin ProDriver CZ for this image.Note that the Fangio-raced 290 MM, which uses the chassis number 0626 and is one of the only four units ever produced, is value at over $23.5 million.After all, many think of Fangio as the greatest F1 champion in history, so the livery choice for the newcomer might seem like a no-brainer to some. And since this is an SP2 (think: the two-seater version), the driver will be able to share the love.However, we'll remind you the passenger doesn't just lack a steering wheel or pedals. Instead, the one riding shotgun also missed out on the Virtual Windshield. Basically, we're talking about an aero bit that redirects air from in front of the driver, so this doesn't have to wear a helmet.Returning to the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, keep in mind these are animated by the 812 Superfast's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. And we can only imagine how it feels to listen to that motor without a roof (or windows, for that matter) getting in the way.