Chevrolet Discontinues 2.0-liter LTG Turbo Engine In Traverse

When Chevrolet decided to bring back the Traverse as the next best thing after the Tahoe, we were surprised to see a 2.0-liter turbo in the engine options list. A mid-size crossover needs more grunt and a bigger displacement, and at long last, General Motors decided to go forward with the 3.6-liter LFY V6 to the detriment of the LTG. 31 photos



Developing 257 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the LTG was exclusive to the



Ford refused to use the 9Txx series in transverse-engined models, choosing an eight-speed automatic transmission instead. In performance-oriented vehicles such as the



General Motors plans to replace the LTG altogether with the LSY, a 2.0-liter turbo related to the 2.7 in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. As part of the Tripower family, the LSY features the most advanced valvetrain that General Motors has to offer in a four-cylinder engine.



The Traverse starts at $29,930 excluding destination charge, slotting between the Blazer ($28,800) and body-on-frame Tahoe ($48,000). Offering seating for up to eight people, the mid-size crossover is available in seven trim levels and with a choice between front- and all-wheel drive.



