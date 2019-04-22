Front-Engined Porsche 911 Looks Brutal with a HEMI In Its Nose

Nowadays, when vloggers strip Lamborghinis of their body panels and install exoskeletons in search of online attention, you can't be all that shocked about a build that involves a Porsche 911 welcoming a HEMI into its frunk, can you?
And no, this isn't a rendering. We're actually dealing with a car that started out in life as a 997.1-generation 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet. However, the flat-six no longer sits behind the rear axle, or in the car, for that matter.
Instead, the nose of the Porscha now accommodates the said V8, which is on its way to receiving a generously-sized supercharger. I know this because it's been written in a pixel profecy. Allow me to explain.
You see, this build is handled by a French specialist called Alex Danton, which has joined forces with digital artist Yasid Oozeear for the project. The latter has already come up with renderings that portray the final stage of the machine and I have to mention that things are about to become even more serious than you'd expect simply by checking out the work-in-progress pics in the Instagram post below.
As far as I know, this is the first project of the sort, in the sense that we're talking about a car that used to be a water-cooled Neunelfer. Then again, the French shop owner by the said builder has already delivered at least two air-cooled 911s that had received the rat rod conversion.
And while you can I might look at this abomination (for me, the weight distribution is the disturbing element) and wish it... not the best, it seems its creator is confident enough to see such contraptions for the kind of money that would by one a supercar and a super-SUV.
For instance, after building a Lamborghini Espada rat rod and having it signed by Fabio Lamborghini, Ferruccio's nephew, the man (or one of his partners) has recently listed the thing on eBay for $750,000.
Instead, the nose of the Porscha now accommodates the said V8, which is on its way to receiving a generously-sized supercharger. I know this because it's been written in a pixel profecy. Allow me to explain.
You see, this build is handled by a French specialist called Alex Danton, which has joined forces with digital artist Yasid Oozeear for the project. The latter has already come up with renderings that portray the final stage of the machine and I have to mention that things are about to become even more serious than you'd expect simply by checking out the work-in-progress pics in the Instagram post below.
As far as I know, this is the first project of the sort, in the sense that we're talking about a car that used to be a water-cooled Neunelfer. Then again, the French shop owner by the said builder has already delivered at least two air-cooled 911s that had received the rat rod conversion.
And while you can I might look at this abomination (for me, the weight distribution is the disturbing element) and wish it... not the best, it seems its creator is confident enough to see such contraptions for the kind of money that would by one a supercar and a super-SUV.
For instance, after building a Lamborghini Espada rat rod and having it signed by Fabio Lamborghini, Ferruccio's nephew, the man (or one of his partners) has recently listed the thing on eBay for $750,000.
my god, I sinned. I have a real engine in a real chassis. I must be crazy🤯🤯🤯💪💪. #dantonartskustoms #porsche997 #997 #porsche #911 #hemi #mopar #hemicompressor #v8 #newdesign #newgeneration #tvshow #hotrod #hotweelsofficial #kustom #violence #hard #supercar #luxe #luxury #monaco #losangeles #hollywood #lasvegas #newlife #madeinfrance 🤯😈😈 #rsr #wrap #porsche911 @yasiddesign @carrosserie_herve @heroesmotors @rrrawlings