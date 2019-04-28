Porsche Taycan Chases 992 911 Turbo on Nurburgring, Production Close

The Nurburgring is the home of Porsches old and new, if I might say so. The first is represented by the 911 Turbo and I'm referring to the age of the badge itself, as the model testing is as fresh as possible: the 992. As for the second, the Green Hell sees the engineers polishing the final details of the Taycan these days.

7 photos



The clip is focused on the yet-unrevealed rear-engined machine, but, towards the end, you'll also get to see the 992 Turbo parked next to a 991.2 GT3 Touring.



With its uber-wide body and its visible rear wing, the newcomer and the shaved-posterior GT3 TP bring a strong contrast - the two Porschas are parked at the gas station in the proximity of the Ring.



And while it might not seem like it at first sight, the 2020/2021 Porsche 911 Turbo and the Porsche Taycan will have electic details in common.



Sure, the latter relies solely on electron juice to move around, but the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the Neunelfer should bring us the first hybrid model, which has already been confirmed. Keep in mind that the German automotive producer hasn't given us any further details. Then again, we could see the 911 following the example set by the Panamera/Cayenne and offering a pair of gas-electric models (you know, the 4 E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid).



Now, if you're willing to know more about the Taycan, you can check out



And while the Nordschleife is the world's longest active racetrack, prototypes often cross paths. Well, thanks to the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, you'll get to see the Porsche Taycan following the 991 Neunelfer Turbo on the infamous German track.The clip is focused on the yet-unrevealed rear-engined machine, but, towards the end, you'll also get to see the 992 Turbo parked next to a 991.2 GT3 Touring.With its uber-wide body and its visible rear wing, the newcomer and the shaved-posterior GT3 TP bring a strong contrast - the two Porschas are parked at the gas station in the proximity of the Ring.And while it might not seem like it at first sight, the 2020/2021 Porsche 911 Turbo and the Porsche Taycan will have electic details in common.Sure, the latter relies solely on electron juice to move around, but the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the Neunelfer should bring us the first hybrid model, which has already been confirmed. Keep in mind that the German automotive producer hasn't given us any further details. Then again, we could see the 911 following the example set by the Panamera/Cayenne and offering a pair of gas-electric models (you know, the 4 E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid).Now, if you're willing to know more about the Taycan, you can check out this post, which showcases a prototype that shows more skin (by the way, production is scheduled to kick off this September). Oh, and here are some spicy details on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo topic.