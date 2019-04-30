autoevolution

2020 Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Looks Amazing, Has Massive Posterior

30 Apr 2019, 14:18 UTC
by author pic
"The Porsche 911 is all about the rear-engined concept, so what good would a Sport Turismo version do?" I hear you asking. Truth be told, the extra cabin volume gained by a Shooting Brake transfortmation of the Neunelfer would only allow more luggage to be stored, but wouldn't help the interior accomodate two adults for long trips. Then again, after spending some time behind the wheel of the 992, I can easily understand why the digital artist behind this rendering came up with it.
You see, the 2020 Porsche 911 is a sportscar that can pretty much tick all the boxes on the list. It's go-fast numbers allow it to run with entry-level supercars, its drivability means it can rival hatchbacks for the role of one's daily driver, while the role of a Gran Tourer also fits it perfectly.

So the Zuffenhausen core model easily inspires one, which is probably why Rain Prisk dreamed about a 911 Sport Turismo.

After all, the ST moniker is quite important for the German automotive producer. For one thing, the Panamera can be had in this form and we'll be able to say the same about the Taycan once the EV makes its debut this September - here's a Taycan Sport Turismo next to the first online-documented Paint To Sample 992, which is dressed in a pretty little Paint To Sample shade called Gulf Blue.

Since we're talking sweet eight-generation deviations, Ill remind you that another digital artist has already wondered how the newcomer looks with a Rauh-Welt Begriff kit. And the answer came in the form of these renderings.

As far as the real world is concerned, the just-landed status of the rear-engined machine means aftermarket developers still haven't had time for proper play.

In fact, the furthest drive down the custom car route we've seen so far involves a 2020 Porsche 911 that was gifted with a matte wrap.
