Gulf Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Spotted Next to Taycan Sport Turismo

The Porshcephile realm can be pretty difficult to explain to those outside it. For instance, a Zuffenhausen lover such as myself can get just as excited about the new shade on the 992 Neunelfer in this photo as about the Taycan Cross Turismo prototype sitting next to it.
As such, I'll kick off the tale with the 911. Judging by the exhaust tips, this is a Carrera (4) S Cabriolet with the standard exhaust.

More importantly, the hue covering the rear-engined machine seems to be Gulf Blue. This color hasn't been seen on a 992 to date and might just be the most extrovert to date, even though certain gear heads might give that title to Racing Yellow (hey, here's a 2020 911 Cabriolet Rainbow to feast your eyes on).

As for the different wheels (front and rear axle) this probably point out that we're dealing with a test car, so perhaps that exhaust guesstimate needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Speaking of which, I'll use this occasion to remind you that while the base Carrera still hasn't been officially introduced, a photo similar to the one we have here has showcased the model in Cabriolet trim.

The photo clearly shows the machine in the parking lot of a Porsche facility, with this appearing to be the Zuffenhausen mother ship.

Moving on to the Taycan Sport Turismo, this is the shooting brake that will accompany the standard Taycan in the carmaker's EV lineup - the new name is set to enter production this September.

And while this Taycan prototype still wears a considerable amount of camo, I'll remind you that a non-ST Taycan test car recently revealed multiple production details, such as the headlights. And the good news is that the resemblance to the Mission E concept is the kind that will put a smile on your face.
