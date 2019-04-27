Matte Grey 2020 Porsche 911 Wrap Looks Like a Stealth Fighter

With customer deliveries of the 992 Porsche 911 having just recently kicked off, aftermarket developers haven't had time to play with the eight-generation Neunelfer. Nevertheless, we are now here to talk about a 2020 model that has been given a custom touch.

3 photos



Speaking of the car's configuration, this is an S model (the base Carrera hasn't been presented yet, even though an example has been spotted at a dealer).



And not all the options on the 450 horsepower machine are color-coded. So while the wheels come in a black finish, the super-sized exhaust tips come with a chrome appearance - these pipes indicate the machine is fitted with the optional Sports Exhaust system.



This right-hand-drive model also sports the transparent sunroof, an option that can obviously come in handly (here's more about living with the 992 in the



With the Porsche 911 being one of the tuning world's favorite children, we'll get to see plenty of custom bits and pieces being fitted to the rear-engined machine.



In fact, we discussed a



Of course, the richest bouquet will come from the German automotive producer itself, as the Neunelfer lineup involves over twenty derivatives at full maturity.



In fact, four other models have already been spotted testing. I'm refering to the





