RWB 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Way Too Fat, Has Rear Bumper Delete

27 Apr 2019, 10:25 UTC ·
by
Many things have been said about the 2020 Porsche 911, but none of them involved a Rauh-Welt Begriff widebody kit, simply because no aftermarket goodies have been fitted to the 992 to date. However, it looks like the tuning realm is looking to tap into the potential of the eight-gen 911, albeit with renderings beind all we have so far.
Let's take the pixel play we have here, for example. This portrays a 2020 Porsche 911 that has been gifted with a RWB kit.

Those uber-fat fendeds now accomodate a set of wheels, while a rear bumper delete allows us to peek into the engine compartment - nowadays, it's not just TT Lamborghinis that come with open-deck posterior and here's a Pagani Huayra example for you.

Karan Adivi, the digital artist who came up with this render, decided to go all the way and throw a 917K racecar engine inside the 2020 Neunelfer, but we'll simply ignore this and talk about the styling of the tuner car.

While I do admire certain RWB kits, I can't say this one floats my boat. Viewed from behind, this Zuffenhausen toy looks majestic. But look at the sportscar in the eye and suddenly those fenders simply seem too wide.

Can there be such a thing? Well, apparently, the answer is yes. You see, the 992 is already a widebody car from the factory. Heck, the normal-body that used to be offered on RWD Carrera 2 models is gone, with all machines now using the AWD Carrera 4 widebody.

So there might now be room in the 992 realm for RWB kits. Come to think of it, this is a trend nowadays, with carmakers having reclaimed some of the ground tuners used to occupy.

Of course, RWB fans might not agree with me, especially now that Akira Nakai, the man behind the brand, now also handles water-cooled models - the bottom line is that an actual RWB kit might just suit the 992.


