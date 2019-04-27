RWB 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Way Too Fat, Has Rear Bumper Delete

View this post on Instagram

Dropped a 917K engine into this 992. Because why the fuck not? I'll post more shots tomorrow. RWB EVERYTHING. . . . . . #porsche #rwb #rauhweltbegriff #911 #porsche911 #widebody #slammed #stancenation #stance #car #drift #drive #design #supercars #joyofmachine #3D #render #illustration #lowered #carlifestyle #loweredlifestyle @porsche.992

A post shared by Karan Adivi (@karanadivi) on Mar 30, 2019 at 11:25am PDT