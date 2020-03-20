Mid-Engined Shelby Mustang GT500 Looks Like the Ford GT's Macho Brother

We called it "random" because it wasn't timed with our article. There have always been pony-to-super renderings on the web, but everything changes when Chevy gives you a $60,000 supercar impersonator.Like we said the last time around, the Ford Mustang feels more like an American car with a European engine, so it's probably better suited to becoming a mid-engined sports car than the Camaro. While Ford ponders whether to chase the Corvette or not, we can only look at the past as well as this rendering for inspiration.Back in the late 1960s, the Blue Oval made an attempt to make a mid-engined pony. This wasn't driven by some unfounded jealously for the Porsche or Ferrari, but by a balance problem, as the Mustang had 60% of its weight over the front wheels. Engineers managed to switch things up on a very limited budget, but production was never seriously considered, which is a real shame.Now, this latest rendering is based on a 2015 Mustang GT, but it's been peppered with snake logos and sports the GT500 grille, so we're just going to pretend that this is a mid-engined car with a supercharged 5.2-liter, 760 horsepower V8. And isn't that what we all want, what we work hard for every day?Everybody thinks Ford messed up with the smaller engine in the GT supercar, at least everybody who can't afford one. And at $500,000 a pop, that's a lot of people. We're not asking for the full-fat supercharged monster, but a mid-engined GT350 would do wonders for the brand and spawn a new generation of American car lovers.