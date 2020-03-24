This Is How a Martian Rover Shoots Itself

Trump Challenged Auto Execs to Fight Coronavirus, Here’s How That’s Going

Last Sunday, American president Donald Trump announced carmakers would be at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus, as they were given “the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products.” 6 photos



But what did the presidential nudge forward do to change how things are moving in the U.S?



At least for now, there’s not much happening. None of the three carmakers challenged by Trump actually started making ventilators and other much needed supplies.



GM said even before Trump’s announcement it struck a deal with Ventec Life Systems to manufacture respiratory care products, but no specifics were provided.







The only American carmaker that seems to be actually doing something is FCA, who said on Tuesday it would be making 1 million protective face masks per month starting next week. All of them will be made in China and will be donated to police, EMTs and firefighters, as well as to workers in hospitals and health care clinics.



All in all, experts believe that hoping for salvation to come right now from the auto industry is in vain, as it's probably going to take months before auto factories can be repurposed to produce ventilators and other medical supplies that are much more complicated to make than masks.