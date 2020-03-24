Polestar 2 Production Begins in China As Carmakers Shut Down Across the World

When the coronavirus pandemic is over, the auto industry (and not only) will probably find itself at the edge of an abyss it never had to face before. Presently, most auto factories across the world are shut down, and even if some carmakers have begun producing masks and other materials needed in the fight against the virus, there will undoubtedly a severe financial fallout to deal with.
In China, the place where the virus was first discovered, things seem to have calmed down, and people and companies are getting back to their daily routines. Some, like Polestar, have even ventured one step further: production of Polestar's newest car began, a clear sign that we can overcome this.
The Polestar 2 electric fastback, first shown at the beginning of 2019, is as of this week rolling off production lines in Luqiao, China, targeting a start of deliveries in Europe, China and finally North America in the summer of this year.
“The world is facing enormous upheaval in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” said in a statement Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.
“We start production now under these challenging circumstances, with a strong focus on the health and safety of our people. This is a great achievement and the result of huge efforts from the staff in the factory and the team securing the supply chain. I have a huge amount of respect for the entire team – thanks to them!”
Seen by the industry as a serious challenger for Tesla’s Model 3, the Polestar 2 is equipped for the first year of production with a 78 kWh battery pack (470 km/292 miles range) and electric motors capable of developing 408 hp. Some changes are expected after the first year runs its course.
The Polestar 2 sells in the U.S. starting from $63,000. It is available in ten markets for now, but more will follow in the years ahead.
