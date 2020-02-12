Polestar Turns to Cool, Sustainable Materials and 3D Print for Its Interiors

Volvo’s electric brand Polestar introduced an all-vegan interior in the Polestar 2, and it’s now moving forward on sustainability through the inclusion of even more recycled materials and 3D printed parts into car interiors.
At the same time, Polestar is aiming to prove that luxury and comfort can be achieved through recycling and a more responsible lifestyle. The latest is a joint effort with partner Bcomp, through patented technologies like powerRibs and ampliTex.
Polestar proposes using Bcomp’s natural fiber composite solutions to achieve a considerable reduction in overall plastics used for a car interior, while also reducing the overall weight of the vehicle and achieving improved behavior for interior panels in case of a crash. Using 3D print would cut down the waste materials during production, as all materials would be made to size and there would be no cut-offs to dispose of.
For instance, Poleastar aims to use anything from flax to recycled plastic bottles to fishing nets and even corks from wine bottles to produce certain interior elements. Interior panels would be made from a flax composite (flax doesn’t compete with food crops and can be grown in rotation) or wine corks, while seats would be made with 3D-knit fabric made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. Carpets would be made from recycled fishing nets.
Using recycled materials produced with Bcomp tech, Polestar estimates a 50% reduction in overall weight and an 80% reduction in plastic content, as compared to traditional interior panels. At the same time, the materials resulted would be not just lighter but also stronger.
“It’s clear that to be truly sustainable we have to evaluate every element that goes into our cars,” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says in a statement. “For Polestar, sustainability is not just about the electric powertrain. With the development of these innovative new solutions that we will introduce in our future cars we make a strong statement of our intentions.”
“Importantly, we don’t need to sacrifice design and luxury with these materials,” Maximilian Missoni, head of Design at Polestar, adds. “If anything, they enable even more premium, cutting-edge, modern and stylish executions which elevate our design-led products.”
