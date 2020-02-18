Ferrari Scuderia XX Ultraveloce Smartwatch vs. Apple Watch: Beauty and the Beast

Android Is the Core of an Electric Car So Smart It Blows Your Mind

Android is becoming a more common feature of new cars, and today Polestar announced that Google’s operating system would also serve as the core part of a super-advanced system powering the upcoming Polestar 2 electric car. 5 photos



The new capabilities will be offered alongside already existing options in



But the addition of Android will further expand these features, and Google Assistant, for example, will support more languages and even understand local accents for a more natural interaction. Video streaming via Android apps will be offered to everyone in the car when the car is parked or during charging.



At the same time, Polestar says drivers will be provided with personalized information thanks to its Digital Key, which makes it possible to load the custom profile even before they get into the car.



“Tailored information will be displayed based on the detected driver profile, enabled by the Polestar Digital Key, when the driver approaches. With the driver’s permission, the system could even proactively offer personalised planning according to driver habits or preferences, or conditions,” Polestar explains.



And the company doesn’t want to stop here. A new eye-tracking system and proximity sensors installed in its cars will allow for a more straightforward experience behind the wheel, with all screens to adjust the brightness based on the time of the day. Furthermore, dimmed displays will increase brightness when users look at them or move their hands closer for touch input.



And last but not least, the system will issue distraction notifications to warn drivers when they look at the screen for a longer period of time.



“Polestar will continue to partner with Google on advanced safety, as demonstrated by the fusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Google Maps. Integrated ADAS means the vehicle will use detailed map information to promote safer manoeuvres on the road,” the company says.



More information is projected to be unveiled on February 25 as part of a video demonstration on the Polestar YouTube channel.