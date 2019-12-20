3 Polestar 2 Starts in Europe at EUR 58,800, Only Sells Online

2 Polestar 2 Performance Pack Makes the EV a New Breed of Car

More on this:

Polestar 2 Towing Capacity Confirmed: 1,500 Kilograms (3,306 Pounds)

After spinning off Polestar into its own thing, Volvo brought back an old concept from the dead as a performance-oriented grand tourer with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Polestar 2 leveled up to an all-electric powertrain, and even though it’s a compact sedan, the specifications are pretty impressive nonetheless. 20 photos



Polestar didn’t mention if the electric tow bar will be offered in the United States of America, but chances are it will. Retail pricing in this part of the world kicks off from $45,000, and in the first year of production, the European Union will get the highly-equipped Launch Edition for the princely sum of 59,900 euros.



“Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible,” declared Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer at Polestar. “We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’s EV buyers – a distinct lack of compromise.”



Better still, customers are treated to 405 liters of luggage area at the rear in addition to 35 liters of storage in the frunk for a total of 440 liters.



Polestar does mention that reservations made until December 31st will be prioritized for the final order placement and delivery, which sounds just about right given the high demand but limited production capacity. A total of 50 Polestar Spaces will be opened globally by the end of 2020, and for the time being, the order books are open exclusively online.



Because Volvo is controlled by Geely and even though Polestar is headquartered in Sweden, the 2 will be As opposed to what we already knew about the Polestar 2, the Swedes have finally confirmed that towing is another talent of the e-sedan. A rating of 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds) makes it better than the Tesla Model 3, but only as long as you spec the car with the optional tow hitch that costs 1,100 euros or 1,100 pounds sterling.Polestar didn’t mention if the electric tow bar will be offered in the United States of America, but chances are it will. Retail pricing in this part of the world kicks off from $45,000, and in the first year of production, the European Union will get the highly-equipped Launch Edition for the princely sum of 59,900 euros.“Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible,” declared Thomas Ingenlath, chief executive officer at Polestar. “We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow’sbuyers – a distinct lack of compromise.”Better still, customers are treated to 405 liters of luggage area at the rear in addition to 35 liters of storage in the frunk for a total of 440 liters.Polestar does mention that reservations made until December 31st will be prioritized for the final order placement and delivery, which sounds just about right given the high demand but limited production capacity. A total of 50 Polestar Spaces will be opened globally by the end of 2020, and for the time being, the order books are open exclusively online.Because Volvo is controlled by Geely and even though Polestar is headquartered in Sweden, the 2 will be manufactured in China at the state-of-the-art plant near the city of Luqiao. The Compact Modular Platform on which the 2 rides is shared with the XC40, four Lynk & Co. models, and the Geely Xingyue fastback utility vehicle.

load press release