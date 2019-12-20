(Try to) Hear This 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 Facelift Exhaust Sound

By The Way, Carmakers Have Begun to Secretly Steal Your Private Data

We interrupt our regular program to announce that the incorporation of gas particulate filters (GPF) will finally do what the advent of mass turbocharging has tried and not always succeeded: kill the old-school exhaust sounds. 8 photos AMG E 63 facelift pre-production prototype is trying to say in the following spy video filmed in Germany.



As most of you know, the E-Class W213 will soon receive a mid-cycle refresh, meaning that its two



Pump up the volume and the first thing you'll notice is that most of the sound comes from nearby traffic and there's no sign of the thunderous V8 burble usually accompanying any large AMG sedan from recent times.



DPF ), so they restrict quite a lot of exhaust flow, which is one of the main prerequisites for a nice exhaust sound.



On the other hand, optimists will say that the spy camera is too far away from the car and the camera's microphone is not sensitive enough to pick up the V8 growl. Either way, the presence of GPF will definitely not contribute to a better exhaust sound.



Set to be unveiled a few months after the non-AMG E-Class W213 facelift, the revamped E 63 will not only get new front and rear ends and a redesigned interior with MBUX, but a new powerplant as well. More specifically, the existing twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 will be augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This change will not only make it more responsive but also use less fuel thanks to increased coasting and start/stop capabilities.



The regular E 63 is expected to get a power bump from 571 to 581 horsepower not including the 20 horsepower or so from the mild-hybrid electric motor, while the E 63 should have around 630 horsepower without the MHD system.



