Polestar Precept Concept Gives a New Meaning to Thor’s Hammer

A few days from now, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show will open its doors to a world of wonders, as carmakers, established or less so, will bring nothing but the best products to the Swiss city.
We’re more than sure to get our fair share of concepts at the show as well, some of them more exciting even than production cars. And a contender to such a title is the Precept, a creation of Volvo’s electric car spinoff Polestar.
Revealed on Tuesday (February 25) as something that looks like a blend between a Tesla and Porsche’s electric Taycan, this grand tourer is supposed to give us a glimpse of how future cars made by the carmaker will look like.
Being a concept, the car is more about looks and gadgetry than powertrain. Sure, it is supposed to be fully electric, and the 3.1 meters wheelbase should be capable of accommodating “a large battery pack,” but that’s where all the talk about its capabilities ends.
Visually, though, that’s another story, and there's plenty we can see.
The particularly aggressive front end lacks the grille we sometimes still see on electric cars, as it has been replaced with a narrow line where two radar sensors and a high definition camera are located. Also, the shape of the headlights, nicknamed by Polestar Thor’s hammer, and the shape of the hood, give the Precept a special, aggressive stance.
The rear is equally as impressive. The straight lines of the light bar that stretches from side to side is toned-down by the curvatures seen on the sides and roof – a roof that is almost entirely glass, stretching all the way to behind the rear seats.
The side view shows the massive appearance of the car, enhanced by the large wheels, the swept-back rear end and the lack of any exterior mirrors – they have been replaced by cameras.
Inside, we find a very clean and simple interior. The special shape of the seats is the only complicated part of the car, as the dashboard shows nothing but the steering wheel and two screens (powered by Android), one acting as an instrument cluster and the other as an infotainment center.
For now, the Precept is just a concept, but don’t be surprised if you see some of the ideas deployed here make their way onto a production car soon.
