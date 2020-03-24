Next Dodge Charger Rendered, FCA Head Designer Ralph Gilles Shares "Experiment"

View this post on Instagram

We are still having virtual design reviews while we self isolate & work from home... While we are NEVER to show future product on social media. I have made an exception this time as this experimental design of a #Dodge of the future fell on the cutting room floor...because the designer decided to make the yellow spoiler guards a permanent part of the theme. We had a really good laugh about it though! #fcadesign

