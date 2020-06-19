autoevolution
2021 Ford Bronco Order Books Open in December, Deliveries Scheduled for April

19 Jun 2020, 16:45 UTC
We’ve been waiting for more than three years for the Bronco to be reborn on the ladder-type chassis of the Ranger pickup truck, and the inevitable will happen early next month. However, deliveries will have to wait until April 2021.
Matt Coleman posted an interesting piece of information on Facebook regarding this subject, adding that he works at a Ford dealer. “This isn’t fake news,” the admin of the Ford Bronco 2021 group replied to a fellow member.

The order books will open in December, which sounds reasonable given that “Job #1” is also scheduled for the last month of the year. Like the Ranger, the Bronco will be manufactured in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant.

Matt has also let it slip that the Bronco Sport – the compact and unibody model – can be ordered from July. Deliveries for the smaller of the two off-roaders are scheduled for November, matching previous reports.

Coming as standard with all-wheel drive and a torque-converter automatic transmission, the Bronco Sport will be offered with a three-cylinder turbo as the base engine. You know, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost from the Escape. Thankfully, a four-pot option will be available too with a little more oomph.

When pressed about the powertrain options of the mid-size model, Matt has promptly replied that the Bronco “will not have V8 power.” The EcoBoost from the Ranger has already been confirmed, along with the torque-converter automatic as well as a manual transmission with a bit of a trick up its sleeve.

Compared to the stick shift in the Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon specification, the Bronco will feature seven gears of which the seventh is a crawler gear for serious off-roading duties. Curiously enough, the knob is labeled “C” instead of “L” for low ratio, and the crawler gear is opposite to the reverse gear.

“Maybe a 3.0 is what I’m suspecting,” said Matt about the possibility of a larger engine, although the 2.7 has also been rumored countless times already. Whatever the future holds for the Bronco, there’s no denying a six-cylinder would be nice as a hi-po alternative to the Pentastar.

Three screenshots of the Facebook post have been added to the gallery because embedding isn't possible due to privacy settings.
