2021 Ford Bronco Order Books Open in December, Deliveries Scheduled for April

We’ve been waiting for more than three years for the Bronco to be reborn on the ladder-type chassis of the Ranger pickup truck, and the inevitable will happen early next month. However, deliveries will have to wait until April 2021. 39 photos



The order books will open in December, which sounds reasonable given that “Job #1” is also scheduled for the last month of the year. Like the Ranger, the Bronco will be manufactured in Wayne at the Michigan Assembly Plant.



Matt has also let it slip that the Bronco Sport – the compact and unibody model – can be ordered from July. Deliveries for the smaller of the two off-roaders are scheduled for November, matching previous reports.



Coming as standard with all-wheel drive and a torque-converter automatic transmission, the Bronco Sport will be offered with



When pressed about the powertrain options of the mid-size model, Matt has promptly replied that the Bronco “will not have V8 power.” The EcoBoost from the Ranger has already been confirmed, along with the torque-converter automatic as well as a manual transmission with a bit of a trick up its sleeve.



Compared to the stick shift in the Jeep Wrangler in



“Maybe a 3.0 is what I’m suspecting,” said Matt about the possibility of a larger engine, although the 2.7 has also been rumored countless times already. Whatever the future holds for the Bronco, there’s no denying a six-cylinder would be nice as a hi-po alternative to the Pentastar.



